Who's the Election Denier Now?

Who's the Election Denier Now?

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden warning Putin about attacking NATO borders, and texts between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk released.

Who's the Election Denier Now? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden warning Putin about attacking NATO borders, and texts between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk released.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The US is Guilty, Germany Hurt the Most, and Massive Gas Shortages Coming in EuropeWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Tucker Carlson Banned in Ukraine, Covering Elections Around the World, and Ukraine's Kill ListIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about possible Polish involvement in the Nord Stream bombing, Germany should be upset with America, and Victoria Nuland. Ian spoke about the CIA's history of terrorist attacks in Europe and how Europe has been forced into a hard reset. Ian discussed the media focus on COVID-19 and the confusion of how to detect the seasonal flu or COVID-19.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed, who was recently added to the Ukraine's Mirotvorets kill list, about his visit to Russia and the results of the referendum. Wyatt talked about his visit to the Kherson region and Wyatt's description of the military fighting that has occurred there. Wyatt spoke to his name being added to the Ukraine's kill list and the American political class saying nothing about Americans on the kill list.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

