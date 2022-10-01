https://sputniknews.com/20221001/weekly-news-wrap-up-germanys-infrastructure-attacked-uk-pound-crash-assange-event-october-8-1101398349.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Germany's Infrastructure Attacked; UK Pound Crash; Assange Event October 8

Weekly News Wrap-up; Germany's Infrastructure Attacked; UK Pound Crash; Assange Event October 8

An attack on Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network, that runs from Russia to Germany, has opened a discussion about the relationship between the US empire

An attack on Germany's Nord Stream pipeline network has opened a discussion about the relationship between the US empire and its colonial junior partners in the EU.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss this week's foreign policy news stories. A Polish politician and prominent EU neocon have thanked the US for attacking the Nord Stream pipeline network. Also, President Biden has trashed the one-China policy and the New York Times continues its legacy as a promoter of imperial war.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US is threatening Sudan over a deal with Russia to build a naval base on the Red Sea. Also, we discuss the US attack on Germany and the new cold war.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's economic stories. The stock market is continuing on a steady downward trend. Also, Fed rate hikes may drive us into a deep recession, the British pound is crashing, and the US is waging war on Europe's economyJim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US war on Germany has entered its hot phase. Also, October 8 is a day for Julain Assange rallies, the Democrats are now the party of war, and the FBI is acting shady about the details of their involvement in the January 6th capitol protest.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, join us for the weekly wrap-up panel. The Black Alliance for Peace is launching a month of activities to oppose Africom. Also, we discuss Haiti, the democratic revolution in Latin America, and the US attack on Germany's pipeline network.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

