International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221001/us-condemns-new-burkina-faso-coup-1101424480.html
US Condemns New Burkina Faso Coup
US Condemns New Burkina Faso Coup
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned over the latest developments in Burkina Faso, where a military takeover took place on Friday, US State... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-01T22:17+0000
2022-10-01T22:17+0000
africa
burkina faso
coup
us
condemnation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101396118_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_b35ec5e99db92d5460830cf3b7a4fc9a.jpg
"We note that for the second time in eight months, military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and National Assembly and suspended the constitution. We join our partners at ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union in condemning these acts and the ongoing violence, which put in jeopardy the agreed-upon timeline for a return to a democratically elected, civilian-led government," Price said in a Saturday statement.He added that Washington is calling on those responsible to deescalate the situation."The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso," Price said, adding that Washington is "closely monitoring this fluid situation, and we call for restraint by all actors."On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all condemned the forceful takeover of power in Burkina Faso.The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba sought refuge at a French military base.
https://sputniknews.com/20221001/france-denies-involvement-in-events-in-burkina-faso-1101423105.html
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101396118_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_27cbefe5a15157352a50de86cb37946d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
burkina faso, coup, us, condemnation
burkina faso, coup, us, condemnation

US Condemns New Burkina Faso Coup

22:17 GMT 01.10.2022
© Sputnik ScreenshotBurkina Faso Armed Forces Capt. Ibrahim Traore and other officers read a statement on Burkinabe television on September 30, 2022, announcing the overthrow of Paul-Henri Damiba, who himself took power using the military in January 2022.
Burkina Faso Armed Forces Capt. Ibrahim Traore and other officers read a statement on Burkinabe television on September 30, 2022, announcing the overthrow of Paul-Henri Damiba, who himself took power using the military in January 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned over the latest developments in Burkina Faso, where a military takeover took place on Friday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
"We note that for the second time in eight months, military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and National Assembly and suspended the constitution. We join our partners at ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union in condemning these acts and the ongoing violence, which put in jeopardy the agreed-upon timeline for a return to a democratically elected, civilian-led government," Price said in a Saturday statement.
He added that Washington is calling on those responsible to deescalate the situation.
"The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso," Price said, adding that Washington is "closely monitoring this fluid situation, and we call for restraint by all actors."
On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.
French flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
Africa
France Denies Involvement in Events in Burkina Faso
18:17 GMT
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all condemned the forceful takeover of power in Burkina Faso.
The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba sought refuge at a French military base.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала