UK Defense Ministry Refuses to House Ukrainian Refugees in Empty Military Homes, Reports Say
UK Defense Ministry Refuses to House Ukrainian Refugees in Empty Military Homes, Reports Say
01.10.2022
The head of the Council of Wiltshire, a county in southern England, Richard Clewer has been urging the infrastructure department of the ministry for months to provide its empty houses located in his county to Ukrainian refugees. However, the department has not responded to the calls, even though the buildings have been unoccupied for years.According to the newspaper, there are at least 1,350 unoccupied military houses in Wiltshire that were initially built for families of the military.In late August, the Guardian reported that more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK could become homeless next year after their initial six-month housing placements end.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.
UK Defense Ministry Refuses to House Ukrainian Refugees in Empty Military Homes, Reports Say

11:56 GMT 01.10.2022
A young woman is pictured as refugees from Ukraine disembark from a train from Odessa
A young woman is pictured as refugees from Ukraine disembark from a train from Odessa - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
