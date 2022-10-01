https://sputniknews.com/20221001/uk-defense-ministry-refuses-to-house-ukrainian-refugees-in-empty-military-homes-reports-say-1101415861.html

UK Defense Ministry Refuses to House Ukrainian Refugees in Empty Military Homes, Reports Say

UK Defense Ministry Refuses to House Ukrainian Refugees in Empty Military Homes, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom is keeping its military houses empty despite urgent calls of local officials to use the... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T11:56+0000

2022-10-01T11:56+0000

2022-10-01T11:56+0000

world

ukraine

uk

refugees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100490553_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9435c4c53e4973b4eddfa21b365b7e6d.jpg

The head of the Council of Wiltshire, a county in southern England, Richard Clewer has been urging the infrastructure department of the ministry for months to provide its empty houses located in his county to Ukrainian refugees. However, the department has not responded to the calls, even though the buildings have been unoccupied for years.According to the newspaper, there are at least 1,350 unoccupied military houses in Wiltshire that were initially built for families of the military.In late August, the Guardian reported that more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK could become homeless next year after their initial six-month housing placements end.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, uk, refugees