Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Independence From UK - Photo, Video
Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Independence From UK - Photo, Video
01.10.2022
The demonstration began at noon on Saturday in the Welsh capital, Wales Online news portal said. The participants marched through the streets of Cardiff, waving flags and carrying banners that read "Independence."According to the news outlet, actor Julian Lewis Jones, who plays Boremund Baratheon in the hit HBO series "House of the Dragon," joined the march and addressed its participants.A similar demonstration took place in the city of Wrexham in north Wales in July and attracted around 8,000 people.
Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Independence From UK - Photo, Video

15:33 GMT 01.10.2022 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 01.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Ben BirchallPeople wave Welsh flags, during a St David's Day Parade in Cardiff, Wales, Friday March 1, 2019
People wave Welsh flags, during a St David's Day Parade in Cardiff, Wales, Friday March 1, 2019
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took part in a rally in Cardiff in support of Welsh independence from the United Kingdom, local media reported on Saturday.
The demonstration began at noon on Saturday in the Welsh capital, Wales Online news portal said. The participants marched through the streets of Cardiff, waving flags and carrying banners that read "Independence."
According to the news outlet, actor Julian Lewis Jones, who plays Boremund Baratheon in the hit HBO series "House of the Dragon," joined the march and addressed its participants.
A similar demonstration took place in the city of Wrexham in north Wales in July and attracted around 8,000 people.
