Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Independence From UK - Photo, Video
15:33 GMT 01.10.2022 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 01.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Ben BirchallPeople wave Welsh flags, during a St David's Day Parade in Cardiff, Wales, Friday March 1, 2019
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took part in a rally in Cardiff in support of Welsh independence from the United Kingdom, local media reported on Saturday.
The demonstration began at noon on Saturday in the Welsh capital, Wales Online news portal said. The participants marched through the streets of Cardiff, waving flags and carrying banners that read "Independence."
Is there anyone in Cardiff *not* at #AUOBCaerdydd??? pic.twitter.com/5kJW8kPG75— AUOBCymru (@AUOBCymru) October 1, 2022
According to the news outlet, actor Julian Lewis Jones, who plays Boremund Baratheon in the hit HBO series "House of the Dragon," joined the march and addressed its participants.
Special day, 10,000 march for Welsh Indy in Cardiff 🏴, 7000 for Scottish Indy in Edinburgh 🏴 and thousands attend conference in Dublin for Irish unity 🇮🇪— Carrie Harper 🏴 (@CarrieAHarper) October 1, 2022
Westminster is NOT working! pic.twitter.com/mYcNnODUCw
A similar demonstration took place in the city of Wrexham in north Wales in July and attracted around 8,000 people.