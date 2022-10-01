https://sputniknews.com/20221001/russia-retains-full-membership-in-icao-air-transport-agency-says-1101422415.html

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO, Federal Air Transport Agency Says

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO, Federal Air Transport Agency Says

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia remains a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and continues its work despite losing the seat in the... 01.10.2022

Earlier in the day, ICAO confirmed reports that Russia failed to receive enough votes to secure its membership in ICAO's governing body, comprising 36 member states.Standard voting procedures require ICAO states to revote if the eleventh council member is not elected, the agency noted, adding that the Russian delegation was denied this right.Rosaviatsiya also noted that Russia will continue to adhere to the recommended ICAO practices and standards, and ensure top standards of flight safety as always.This decision will not impact international flights of Russian air carriers to countries considered by Moscow as friendly, as such air transportation is regulated by bilateral agreements, the statement said.

