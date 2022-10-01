https://sputniknews.com/20221001/russia-china-cooperation-promotes-international-stability-russian-upper-house-speaker-says-1101421848.html

Russia-China Cooperation Promotes International Stability, Russian Upper House Speaker Says

Matviyenko sent a telegram to Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu, congratulating her Chinese colleagues on the 73rd anniversary of the official proclamation of the People's Republic of China."Over the 73 years of its modern history, China has made remarkable achievements in nation-building, boosting its economic potential, and improving the well-being of its citizens. The progress that your country demonstrates today is admirable and deserves the highest praise," the statement said.Matviyenko noted that Moscow and Beijing, united by common views, interests and values, propelled their relations to a new level, setting a good example for cooperation.The Russian lawmaker noted that Russia-China parliamentary cooperation helps unlock trade, investment, scientific and cultural potential, most importantly, benefiting millions of Russian and Chinese people.Matviyenko wished the Chinese Communist Party a successful 20th Congress, sharing her hopes that its results will also contribute to more robust strategic relations between Russia and China.

