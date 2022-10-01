https://sputniknews.com/20221001/putin-on-incorporating-new-territory-brazil-votes-dc-statehood--1101394909.html

Putin on Incorporating New Territory; Brazil Votes, DC Statehood

Putin on Incorporating New Territory; Brazil Votes, DC Statehood

The US slams Russia with more sanctions following the unification of new territories. 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T10:30+0000

2022-10-01T10:30+0000

2022-10-01T10:45+0000

political misfits

ukraine

brazil

bolsonaro

vladimir putin

jair bolsonaro

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101394759_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a1f86177ad0d665ce9a1bbbd9283765f.png

Putin on Incorporating New Territory, Brazil Votes, DC Statehood The US slams Russia with more sanctions following the unification of new territories.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address in support of absorbing new territories after this week’s referendums. They also discuss the broader philosophical conflict Putin invokes and the latest statements from NATO and Ukraine.Denis Rogatyuk, international director of El Ciudadano, predicts the results of this weekend’s presidential election in Brazil and discusses what is at stake for Brazil and for all of South America.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, talks about the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian, recent developments in Afghanistan, and some of the key Senate and House races in the US midterm cycle.Dr. David Schwartzman, professor emeritus at Howard University, former candidate for the DC Statehood Green Party, member of Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, and co-author of the book “The Earth Is Not for Sale,” discusses how outrageous it is that Washington, DC, is not yet a state, the latest efforts to effect that change, and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s support for a new lobbying program.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

ukraine, brazil, bolsonaro, аудио, vladimir putin, jair bolsonaro, radio, radio sputnik