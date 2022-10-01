https://sputniknews.com/20221001/putin-on-incorporating-new-territory-brazil-votes-dc-statehood--1101394909.html
Putin on Incorporating New Territory; Brazil Votes, DC Statehood
Putin on Incorporating New Territory; Brazil Votes, DC Statehood
The US slams Russia with more sanctions following the unification of new territories.
Putin on Incorporating New Territory, Brazil Votes, DC Statehood
The US slams Russia with more sanctions following the unification of new territories.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's address in support of absorbing new territories after this week's referendums. They also discuss the broader philosophical conflict Putin invokes and the latest statements from NATO and Ukraine.Denis Rogatyuk, international director of El Ciudadano, predicts the results of this weekend's presidential election in Brazil and discusses what is at stake for Brazil and for all of South America.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, talks about the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian, recent developments in Afghanistan, and some of the key Senate and House races in the US midterm cycle.Dr. David Schwartzman, professor emeritus at Howard University, former candidate for the DC Statehood Green Party, member of Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, and co-author of the book "The Earth Is Not for Sale," discusses how outrageous it is that Washington, DC, is not yet a state, the latest efforts to effect that change, and Mayor Muriel Bowser's support for a new lobbying program.
Putin on Incorporating New Territory; Brazil Votes, DC Statehood
10:30 GMT 01.10.2022
The US slams Russia with more sanctions following the unification of new territories.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address in support of absorbing new territories after this week’s referendums. They also discuss the broader philosophical conflict Putin invokes and the latest statements from NATO and Ukraine.
Denis Rogatyuk, international director of El Ciudadano, predicts the results of this weekend’s presidential election in Brazil and discusses what is at stake for Brazil and for all of South America.
Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, talks about the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian, recent developments in Afghanistan, and some of the key Senate and House races in the US midterm cycle.
Dr. David Schwartzman, professor emeritus at Howard University, former candidate for the DC Statehood Green Party, member of Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, and co-author of the book “The Earth Is Not for Sale,” discusses how outrageous it is that Washington, DC, is not yet a state, the latest efforts to effect that change, and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s support for a new lobbying program.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik