Prince Harry Said ‘Nasty Things’ About Queen Consort Camilla, New Book Claims
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
“Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort,” penned by royal biographer Angela Levin, which hit bookstores on September 29, offers a glimpse into how the woman who was perceived as an outcast evolved into one of the key figures in the royal family.
Prince Harry was ‘nasty’ about Queen Consort, Camilla, according to Royal biographer Angela Levin.
The author of nine non-fiction books about senior members of the British royal family claimed that she was compelled to write this book because the current Queen Consort had been “misrepresented over the years.”
“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Angela Levin said on the UK talk show “Lorraine” on Friday.
Had a great conversation with Christine Lampard this morning. She was standing in for @Lorraine. She even held up my biography on our Queen Camilla. Thank you everyone. pic.twitter.com/tP7QJW98Fe— Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) September 30, 2022
“I wanted to do this book so people get to know Camilla. ‘The Crown’ was cruel to her and Prince Harry has said some nasty things about her too,” said Levin, whose book came out on September 29.
Actress Emerald Fennell portrayed Camilla in the fourth episode of the Netflix historical drama television series. In The Crown, Camilla remarks she is simply a mistress of the Prince of Wales, as is her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who was the mistress of King Edward VII, King Charles’ great-great-grandfather.
© AP PhotoIn this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown on their wedding day at St. Paul's Cathedral in London
In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown on their wedding day at St. Paul's Cathedral in London
© AP Photo
When “Lorraine” host Christine Lampard drew comparisons with the late Princess Diana, saying “people didn’t like Camilla because they loved Diana so much,” Angela Levin agreed.
“Yeah, they met when Charles was 22 and she was 24 and he wasn’t sure if he wanted to commit – and he also knew he was going to get in trouble with his parents. He knew that the first in line to the throne would have to marry within the aristocracy and to one who was still a virgin. Camilla was aristocracy, but not of the highest order - and she’d been in relationships before,” said the writer.
Previously, insiders have claimed that the Duke of Sussex had not forgotten his late mother Princess Diana’s comments about the queen consort having an affair with his father, now King Charles III.
Princess Diana was quoted as once saying, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
Diana, Princess of Wales, and then-Prince Charles had separated in 1992, reaching a final agreement in August 1996. Camilla’s divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles went through in 1995.
In his book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” writer Tom Bower alleged that Camilla had made “racist” comments about the then-unborn son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie.
“Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” the author wrote.
Angela Levin said that she had sourced people who had interacted with Camilla throughout her various charity pursuits, members of staff and friends in an effort to make the book as plausible as possible.
Angela Levin also revealed that Camilla had invited her to meet Queen Elizabeth II to show her, that “despite rumors the pair had a close bond.”
“I got the call to meet the Duchess and of course I dropped everything. I arrived and Buckingham palace and Camilla was there with the Queen…without saying a word Camilla showed me that her and the Queen shared a close bond – which was obvious through their shared love of horses and the way they talked and laughed. I can’t imagine anyone else going out of their way like that to make my life easier, and it gave me a positive story to work with.”
Levin claimed on “Lorraine” that the marriage between Camilla and Charles was “ideal” because the Queen Consort did not crave the spotlight, so that he “doesn’t get jealous like he did with his first wife.” The biographer added of the queen consort, “She doesn’t need the praise for herself.”
When the host said that the new book would “give us interesting insight into someone we know but also don’t know very well,” the author quipped:
“The more you get to know her, the more you like her.”