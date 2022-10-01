https://sputniknews.com/20221001/prince-harry-said-nasty-things-about-queen-consort-camilla-new-book-claims-1101414245.html

Prince Harry Said ‘Nasty Things’ About Queen Consort Camilla, New Book Claims

"Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," penned by royal biographer Angela Levin, which hit bookstores on September 29

Prince Harry was ‘nasty’ about Queen Consort, Camilla, according to Royal biographer Angela Levin.The author of nine non-fiction books about senior members of the British royal family claimed that she was compelled to write this book because the current Queen Consort had been “misrepresented over the years.”Actress Emerald Fennell portrayed Camilla in the fourth episode of the Netflix historical drama television series. In The Crown, Camilla remarks she is simply a mistress of the Prince of Wales, as is her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who was the mistress of King Edward VII, King Charles’ great-great-grandfather.When “Lorraine” host Christine Lampard drew comparisons with the late Princess Diana, saying “people didn’t like Camilla because they loved Diana so much,” Angela Levin agreed.Previously, insiders have claimed that the Duke of Sussex had not forgotten his late mother Princess Diana’s comments about the queen consort having an affair with his father, now King Charles III.Princess Diana was quoted as once saying, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”Diana, Princess of Wales, and then-Prince Charles had separated in 1992, reaching a final agreement in August 1996. Camilla’s divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles went through in 1995.In his book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” writer Tom Bower alleged that Camilla had made “racist” comments about the then-unborn son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie.“Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” the author wrote.Angela Levin said that she had sourced people who had interacted with Camilla throughout her various charity pursuits, members of staff and friends in an effort to make the book as plausible as possible.Angela Levin also revealed that Camilla had invited her to meet Queen Elizabeth II to show her, that “despite rumors the pair had a close bond.”Levin claimed on “Lorraine” that the marriage between Camilla and Charles was “ideal” because the Queen Consort did not crave the spotlight, so that he “doesn’t get jealous like he did with his first wife.” The biographer added of the queen consort, “She doesn’t need the praise for herself.”When the host said that the new book would “give us interesting insight into someone we know but also don’t know very well,” the author quipped:

