LIVE: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Energy Prices and Cost of Living Crisis
Official Twitter Account of Pakistani Government Withheld in India
Pakistan government’s official Twitter account has been suspended in India for the second time this year.The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan government shows that the account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.According to Twitter guidelines, such action is only taken in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.Media reports say that the Indian government took the step because of security reasons. This is not the first time the Pakistani government's Twitter account has been withheld. Similar action was taken in July this year although the account was reactivated later.In June Twitter in India banned the official accounts of Pakistan's Embassies in the UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt, and in August eight YouTube-based news channels - including one operating from Pakistan - and one Facebook account were blocked by India for posting “fake, anti-India content” online.
12:20 GMT 01.10.2022
The Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has so far blocked more than 100 YouTube channels, four Facebook pages, five Twitter accounts and three Instagram accounts for spreading hate content against India.
Pakistan government’s official Twitter account has been suspended in India for the second time this year.
The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan government shows that the account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.
According to Twitter guidelines, such action is only taken in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.
Media reports say that the Indian government took the step because of security reasons. This is not the first time the Pakistani government's Twitter account has been withheld. Similar action was taken in July this year although the account was reactivated later.
In June Twitter in India banned the official accounts of Pakistan's Embassies in the UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt, and in August eight YouTube-based news channels - including one operating from Pakistan - and one Facebook account were blocked by India for posting “fake, anti-India content” online.
