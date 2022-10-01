https://sputniknews.com/20221001/official-twitter-account-of-pakistani-government-withheld-in-india-1101415262.html

Official Twitter Account of Pakistani Government Withheld in India

Official Twitter Account of Pakistani Government Withheld in India

The Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has so far blocked more than 100 YouTube channels, four Facebook pages, five Twitter accounts and three... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T12:20+0000

2022-10-01T12:20+0000

2022-10-01T12:20+0000

india

twitter

twitter

pakistan

social media

social media

social media

facebook

instagram

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg

Pakistan government’s official Twitter account has been suspended in India for the second time this year.The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan government shows that the account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.According to Twitter guidelines, such action is only taken in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.Media reports say that the Indian government took the step because of security reasons. This is not the first time the Pakistani government's Twitter account has been withheld. Similar action was taken in July this year although the account was reactivated later.In June Twitter in India banned the official accounts of Pakistan's Embassies in the UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt, and in August eight YouTube-based news channels - including one operating from Pakistan - and one Facebook account were blocked by India for posting “fake, anti-India content” online.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

twitter, twitter, pakistan, social media, social media, social media, facebook, instagram, government