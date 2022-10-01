International
LIVE: Berlin Protestors Demand End to Ukraine Weapons Supply
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221001/massive-ocean-lurking-near-earths-core-found-after-rare-botswana-diamond-offers-surprise-clue-1101413210.html
Massive ‘Ocean’ Lurking Near Earth's Core Found After Rare Botswana Diamond Offers Surprise Clue
Massive ‘Ocean’ Lurking Near Earth's Core Found After Rare Botswana Diamond Offers Surprise Clue
An international team of scientists has hit upon evidence of considerable quantities of water between the Earth’s upper and lower mantle, feeding into the... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-01T11:02+0000
2022-10-01T11:02+0000
science & tech
science
earth mantle
ocean
ocean
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:267:2049:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_2547b0101dbe3e58b867d5e7d9d9b46f.jpg
A reservoir of water three times the volume of all the oceans on Earth has been discovered beneath the surface of our planet, according to an international study, the findings of which were published in the journal Nature Geoscience. The ‘ocean’ was found between the transition zone of the Earth's upper and lower mantle as part of research carried out by a German-Italian-American team. The study lends evidence to support the theory that ocean water accompanies subducting slabs and thus enters the transition zone (TZ). In other words, our planet's water cycle includes the Earth's interior.The TZ - a boundary layer that separates the Earth’s upper and lower mantles, is located at a depth of 410 to 660 kilometers. The research team analyzed a rare diamond from Botswana, Africa that was formed at the boundary between the transition zone and the lower mantle.Using Raman spectroscopy and FTIR spectrometry, the research revealed that the stone contained numerous ringwoodite inclusions. The olivine mineral ringwoodite only forms under extreme pressure deep in the mantle.Furthermore, olivine, which constitutes around 70 percent of the Earth’s upper mantle and is also called peridot, can morph into a variety of forms depending on the depth at which it is found. The ringwoodite is notable for being able to contain water in the form of hydroxide ions (oxygen and hydrogen atoms bound together) within its structure.Up until the current research, nothing was known about the long-term effects of “sucking” material into the transition zone on its geochemical composition. Whether larger quantities of water existed there was also a mystery.Furthermore, the research group determined that the chemical composition of the diamond they analyzed was almost exactly the same as that of virtually every fragment of mantle rock found in basalts across our planet.Hydrous ringwoodite was first detected in a Brazil diamond from the transition zone as early as 2014 in research that Brenker also participated in. However, the precise chemical composition of the stone was not determined due to its small size. The inclusions in the 1.5-centimeter diamond from Botswana were large enough to supply final confirmation of the preliminary results from 2014.
https://sputniknews.com/20210625/earths-mantle-provides-new-clues-about-worlds-most-dangerous-volcanoes-1083238045.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:75:2049:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_24c4728c7f6b898067a3cf07d2540260.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, earth mantle, ocean, ocean
science, earth mantle, ocean, ocean

Massive ‘Ocean’ Lurking Near Earth's Core Found After Rare Botswana Diamond Offers Surprise Clue

11:02 GMT 01.10.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Argonne National Laboratory / Composition of Earth’s mantleComposition of Earth’s mantle revisited thanks to research at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source
Composition of Earth’s mantle revisited thanks to research at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Argonne National Laboratory / Composition of Earth’s mantle
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
An international team of scientists has hit upon evidence of considerable quantities of water between the Earth’s upper and lower mantle, feeding into the theory that our planet boasts another “ocean” besides the ones covering its surface.
A reservoir of water three times the volume of all the oceans on Earth has been discovered beneath the surface of our planet, according to an international study, the findings of which were published in the journal Nature Geoscience.
The ‘ocean’ was found between the transition zone of the Earth's upper and lower mantle as part of research carried out by a German-Italian-American team. The study lends evidence to support the theory that ocean water accompanies subducting slabs and thus enters the transition zone (TZ). In other words, our planet's water cycle includes the Earth's interior.
The TZ - a boundary layer that separates the Earth’s upper and lower mantles, is located at a depth of 410 to 660 kilometers. The research team analyzed a rare diamond from Botswana, Africa that was formed at the boundary between the transition zone and the lower mantle.
Using Raman spectroscopy and FTIR spectrometry, the research revealed that the stone contained numerous ringwoodite inclusions. The olivine mineral ringwoodite only forms under extreme pressure deep in the mantle.
Mount Sinabung, Indonesia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2021
World
Earth's Mantle Provides New Clues About World's Most Dangerous Volcanoes
25 June 2021, 15:14 GMT
Furthermore, olivine, which constitutes around 70 percent of the Earth’s upper mantle and is also called peridot, can morph into a variety of forms depending on the depth at which it is found. The ringwoodite is notable for being able to contain water in the form of hydroxide ions (oxygen and hydrogen atoms bound together) within its structure.
“These mineral transformations greatly hinder the movements of rock in the mantle,” explains Prof. Frank Brenker from the Institute for Geosciences at Goethe University in Frankfurt, who was part of the study.
Up until the current research, nothing was known about the long-term effects of “sucking” material into the transition zone on its geochemical composition. Whether larger quantities of water existed there was also a mystery.
“The subducting slabs also carry deep-sea sediments piggy-back into the Earth’s interior. These sediments can hold large quantities of water and CO2. But until now it was unclear just how much enters the transition zone in the form of more stable, hydrous minerals and carbonates – and it was therefore also unclear whether large quantities of water really are stored there,” Brenker explained.
Furthermore, the research group determined that the chemical composition of the diamond they analyzed was almost exactly the same as that of virtually every fragment of mantle rock found in basalts across our planet.
"In this study, we have demonstrated that the transition zone is not a dry sponge, but holds considerable quantities of water… This also brings us one step closer to Jules Verne's idea of an ocean inside the Earth," Prof. Frank Brenker concluded.
Hydrous ringwoodite was first detected in a Brazil diamond from the transition zone as early as 2014 in research that Brenker also participated in. However, the precise chemical composition of the stone was not determined due to its small size. The inclusions in the 1.5-centimeter diamond from Botswana were large enough to supply final confirmation of the preliminary results from 2014.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала