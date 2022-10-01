https://sputniknews.com/20221001/liz-truss-to-face-crushing-defeat-at-next-election-as-half-of-2019-voters-ditch-tory-party--poll-1101401529.html

Liz Truss to Face Crushing Defeat at Next Election As Half of 2019 Voters Ditch Tory Party – Poll

After Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget triggered UK financial market turmoil with its £45 billion ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts

Conservative UK Prime Minister Liz Truss may be heading for a humiliating defeat at the next election, according to current polling.Only 54 percent of British voters who backed the Conservatives at the last election in 2019 say they still support the party, while 15 percent have switched to Labour, an exclusive BMG poll for i has shown.The opposition party led by Sir Keir Starmer holds a 17-point lead in the polls, with 47 percent of voters backing the Labour party, while 30 percent support the Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats are on 9 percent, the Greens on 5 percent and Reform UK on 3 per cent, according to the BMG research survey.Furthermore, polling shows Starmer’s personal ratings are much better than those of Liz Truss, who is almost as unpopular as her predecessor Boris Johnson was towards the end of his tenure.Surveys of every socioeconomic group, in every region of Britain and in every age group except the over-65s show the British Conservative Party lagging behind Labour.The Tories can expect just one in eight people aged below 35 to cast their vote for them.A mere 19 percent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with Truss’s performance at No 10, and 48 percent were dissatisfied, for a net rating of -29, says the poll. Meanwhile Starmer has a net rating of +9 with 34 percent backing him and 25 percent of voters opposed.Accordingly, the Labour party could expect a sweeping victory at the next general election, according to BMG's Head of Polling, Robert Struthers.‘Negative First Impression’Just one in five people approve of the government’s so-called “mini-budget” unveiled on September 22 overall, the BMG survey revealed.The Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, had outlined a Growth Plan that offered the biggest tax giveaway in 50 years set to overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy, and to be initially paid for from additional government borrowing. Even though most of the measures tailored to address the cost of living crisis contained in the fiscal statement are popular with the public, the package is disliked overall. Broad support has been shown by British voters for the energy bill support, scrapping the rise in national insurance, cutting the basic rate of income tax and reducing stamp duty, the survey revealed.But ditching the top 45p rate of income tax and ending the cap on bankers’ bonuses rendered the fiscal statement overwhelmingly unpopular in aggregate. Only 18 percent of voters feel positive about the support package and 55 percent are negative, according to the BMG poll.Jittery financial markets responded to the extra borrowing needed to fund the huge tax cuts contained in the fiscal statement, sending the pound sterling plunging below $1.11 for the first time since 1985.He specified that the tax cuts standing to benefit the highest earners and the caps on bankers’ bonuses have “toxified the other more popular measures.”The BMG poll comes as a plethora of other recent surveys have shown an even larger lead for the Labour party.Labour has gained a 33-point vote intention lead over the ruling Conservatives, a YouGov Poll of more than 1,700 British adults revealed. This is the UK opposition party’s highest lead ever recorded in any published poll since the late 1990s. The survey, conducted on September 28-29, showed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ Tories have plummeted down seven points to 21% of current vote intention.

