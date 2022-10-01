LIVE UPDATES: Sullivan’s Remark on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’ - Russian Embassy

Sullivan’s Remark on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’ - Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in the United States says the remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines are yet another example of russophobia.



Earlier this week, several explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident resulted from sabotage. Sullivan told reporters on Friday that the United States does not believe that the attacks were "the work of any NATO ally."



"Such statements, as well as Mr. Sullivan's attempt to shift public attention to the alleged risks of physical and cyber attacks on Western infrastructure by Russia, is another example of the unfounded demonization of our country. We see it as a case of russophobia, deeply rooted in Washington, and desire to manipulate public opinion," the Russian embassy said in a statement commenting on Sullivan’s remarks.



The embassy pointed out that Sullivan contradicted himself by saying that there is a need for a comprehensive analysis of the accident in the Baltic Sea and refusing to speculate about those responsible for the act of sabotage, but at the same time ruling out the involvement of the United States and its NATO allies in the attacks.



"We call for a comprehensive and objective investigation of all the circumstances of this emergency," the Russian embassy stressed, highlighting Washington’s "urge to ‘sweep under the carpet’ uncomfortable questions about who actually benefits from the break in energy ties between Moscow and European capitals."



Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that American gas suppliers benefit from the non-functioning Nord Stream pipelines.