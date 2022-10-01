LIVE UPDATES: Sullivan’s Remark on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’ - Russian Embassy

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines was an act of state terrorism. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the case.
On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline said that a dispatcher had registered a rapid drop in gas pressure at Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The operator later said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The incident took place in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40 percent of its capacity since mid-June and fell further to 20 percent in July after western sanctions prevented the return of the pipeline's turbines which had been undergoing repairs in Canada.
