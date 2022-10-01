LIVE UPDATES: Sullivan’s Remark on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’ - Russian Embassy

International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
05:22 GMT 01.10.2022
On 26 September, simultaneous attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines caused a fall in pressure and led to gas leaking into the Baltic Sea. Swedish and Danish authorities said they detected several explosions.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines was an act of state terrorism. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the case.
On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline said that a dispatcher had registered a rapid drop in gas pressure at Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The operator later said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The incident took place in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40 percent of its capacity since mid-June and fell further to 20 percent in July after western sanctions prevented the return of the pipeline's turbines which had been undergoing repairs in Canada.
Sullivan’s Remark on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’ - Russian Embassy
The Russian Embassy in the United States says the remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines are yet another example of russophobia.

Earlier this week, several explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident resulted from sabotage. Sullivan told reporters on Friday that the United States does not believe that the attacks were "the work of any NATO ally."

"Such statements, as well as Mr. Sullivan's attempt to shift public attention to the alleged risks of physical and cyber attacks on Western infrastructure by Russia, is another example of the unfounded demonization of our country. We see it as a case of russophobia, deeply rooted in Washington, and desire to manipulate public opinion," the Russian embassy said in a statement commenting on Sullivan’s remarks.

The embassy pointed out that Sullivan contradicted himself by saying that there is a need for a comprehensive analysis of the accident in the Baltic Sea and refusing to speculate about those responsible for the act of sabotage, but at the same time ruling out the involvement of the United States and its NATO allies in the attacks.

"We call for a comprehensive and objective investigation of all the circumstances of this emergency," the Russian embassy stressed, highlighting Washington’s "urge to ‘sweep under the carpet’ uncomfortable questions about who actually benefits from the break in energy ties between Moscow and European capitals."

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that American gas suppliers benefit from the non-functioning Nord Stream pipelines.
