International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221001/live-updates-air-defenses-activated-in-kherson-region-1101400779.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Defenses Activated in Kherson Region
LIVE UPDATES: Air Defenses Activated in Kherson Region
In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries responded... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-01T04:54+0000
2022-10-01T04:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095597672_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_5b105a589b367998e795beefd2d0a90d.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095597672_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3e5d98c478e617bf2a88be4c032d689.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A Russian Buk-M3 air defense system is seen amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Defenses Activated in Kherson Region

04:54 GMT 01.10.2022
Subscribe
International
India
In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries responded by imposing a slew of sanctions against Moscow and increasing their military support for Kiev.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new entities within the federation.
On 23 to 27 September, the LPR and DPR, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The overwhelming majority of the population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported the proposal.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:55 GMT 01.10.2022
Air Defenses Activated in Kherson Region
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала