In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries responded by imposing a slew of sanctions against Moscow and increasing their military support for Kiev.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new entities within the federation.
On 23 to 27 September, the LPR and DPR, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The overwhelming majority of the population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported the proposal.