https://sputniknews.com/20221001/indian-prime-minister-modi-launches-5g-services-in-india-1101411397.html

Indian Prime Minister Modi Launches 5G Services in India

Indian Prime Minister Modi Launches 5G Services in India

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced the launch of 5G communication services in a number of cities across the country... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T09:02+0000

2022-10-01T09:02+0000

2022-10-01T09:02+0000

india

5g

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083580753_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_301451d32b15265975fbabef588b7bb3.jpg

"Today 1.3 billion of Indians will receive 5G as a gift. Our government is working to achieve the goal of [providing] the Internet for everyone," Modi said at the 6th Indian mobile congress.The prime minister noted that in the past the government had also promoted 4G services in India, which had led to lower prices for communication technologies and started a new digital "revolution."India is expected to earn at least $450 billion by 2035 by developing 5G technologies, according to the Indian authorities, as the initial launch of 5G services will soon take place in 13 cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi.In late August, the founder of India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani, said that it was going to invest 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) in 5G and roll out high-speed internet services in major Indian cities in the coming two months. By December 2023, the company is also set to bring 5G services to the entire country.5G is the next generation of telecom networks, offering faster connection speed than 4G and having a broader spectrum of services, while being more efficient.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

5g, narendra modi