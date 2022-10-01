https://sputniknews.com/20221001/head-of-african-union-commission-condemns-military-coup-in-burkina-faso-1101418207.html

Head of African Union Commission Condemns Military Coup in Burkina Faso

Head of African Union Commission Condemns Military Coup in Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the military takeover in Burkina Faso and urged the soldiers to... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T12:48+0000

2022-10-01T12:48+0000

2022-10-01T12:48+0000

africa

african union (au)

burkina faso

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101418061_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b23e31ee59cfd487d6c78be61629b412.jpg

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission unequivocally condemns the second takeover of power by force in Burkina Faso. The Chairperson… expresses his deep concern about the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of Government in Burkina Faso and elsewhere on the African Continent," the statement said.The chair of the African Union Commission also urged the military to "immediately and totally refrain from any acts of violence or threats" to the civilian population, civil liberties and human rights, calling for the restoration of the constitutional order by July 1, 2024.On Friday night, local media reported that a military group led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore announced the ouster of Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the head of the country's interim government, the suspension of the country's constitution, the dissolution of the government, and the closure of borders. The military, which claimed its allegiance to the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), accused Damiba of diverting away from the ideals of the movement.This marks the second military takeover in Burkina Faso in eight months.On January 24, the MPSR, led by Damiba, seized power in the country and ousted then-President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. The group dissolved the government and suspended the constitution but later decided to restore it. Since then, the MPSR had been the ruling military junta of Burkina Faso.

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

african union (au), burkina faso