https://sputniknews.com/20221001/former-ukrainian-regions-join-russian-federation-1101399052.html
Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russian Federation
Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russian Federation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the latest breaking news including the results of the referendums and the... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-01T09:59+0000
2022-10-01T09:59+0000
2022-10-01T09:59+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
nord stream pipeline project
russia
brazil
ukraine
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101398905_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_149494529e61bbc3393a78cb3381f762.png
Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russia Federation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the latest breaking news including the results of the referendums and the regions that have elected to join the Russian Federation
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentShobhan Saxena - Sao Paulo based journalistMark Sleboda - Political and military analystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss international topics such as the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage and the results of the voting referendums in Russia.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Shobhan Saxena to discuss the nearing Brazilian elections as the country prepares for what will be a defining vote for a divided nation.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss what to expect from Putin's speech, the results of the referendums, and more details of the Russian special military operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
brazil
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101398905_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0efe0c947a6f49f2db6eccfc6cd5f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, radio, ukraine, nord stream pipeline project, russia, brazil, ukraine, аудио, radio sputnik, nord stream 2
us, radio, ukraine, nord stream pipeline project, russia, brazil, ukraine, аудио, radio sputnik, nord stream 2
Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russian Federation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the latest breaking news including the results of the referendums and the regions that have elected to join the Russian Federation.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Shobhan Saxena - Sao Paulo based journalist
Mark Sleboda - Political and military analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss international topics such as the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage and the results of the voting referendums in Russia.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Shobhan Saxena to discuss the nearing Brazilian elections as the country prepares for what will be a defining vote for a divided nation.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss what to expect from Putin's speech, the results of the referendums, and more details of the Russian special military operation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik