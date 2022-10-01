https://sputniknews.com/20221001/former-ukrainian-regions-join-russian-federation-1101399052.html

Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russian Federation

Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russian Federation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the latest breaking news including the results of the referendums and the... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T09:59+0000

2022-10-01T09:59+0000

2022-10-01T09:59+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

nord stream pipeline project

russia

brazil

ukraine

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101398905_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_149494529e61bbc3393a78cb3381f762.png

Former Ukrainian Regions Join Russia Federation On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the latest breaking news including the results of the referendums and the regions that have elected to join the Russian Federation

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentShobhan Saxena - Sao Paulo based journalistMark Sleboda - Political and military analystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss international topics such as the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage and the results of the voting referendums in Russia.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Shobhan Saxena to discuss the nearing Brazilian elections as the country prepares for what will be a defining vote for a divided nation.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss what to expect from Putin's speech, the results of the referendums, and more details of the Russian special military operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

russia

brazil

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, ukraine, nord stream pipeline project, russia, brazil, ukraine, аудио, radio sputnik, nord stream 2