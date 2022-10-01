International
LIVE: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Energy Prices and Cost of Living Crisis
World
Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Energy Prices and Cost of Living Crisis
Sputnik comes live as demonstrators gather in London to protest against sky-high energy bills and the wider cost of living crisis.Twenty-one percent of UK citizens say they were forced to cut costs on essential food items, and the same number of people say they had to cut spending on household essentials, according to a recent YouGov poll.In September, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25 percent from 1.75 percent per annum - the highest level since December 2008. According to the Bank's forecasts, the British economy will fall into recession in the fourth quarter of 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Energy Prices and Cost of Living Crisis

12:17 GMT 01.10.2022
