California Reforms Conservatorship Law to Favor ‘Supported Decision-Making’ in Wake of #FreeBritney

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday to reform the state’s probate conservatorship system that grants legal guardianship over individuals. The bill, AB 1663, also makes it easier to end a conservatorship. The decision will align California with other states with similar legislation related to supported decision-making, adopted after pop singer Britney Spears’ conservatorship case made headlines.The new bill, authored by Democratic Assembly member Brian Maienschein, establishes supported decision-making in statute as an alternative to probate conservatorship. This will allow adults with intellectual, developmental, dementia, and other disabilities who need support to care for themselves or their finances to consult with trusted supporters while making choices about their life. The legislation will ensure that they are able to do so without jeopardizing their self-determination.Furthermore, the bill requires that alternatives to conservatorship are included for consideration in a petition for conservatorship.Courts will be required to provide conservatees with information regarding the rights that they retain. Judges will be empowered to terminate a conservatorship without a hearing if both the conservatee and conservator agree to this.‘Rare & Last Resort’The reform comes amid an increasingly vocal push from advocacy groups, who have cited the case of Britney Spears, who was under a conservatorship for nearly 14 years.Groups including Disability Voices United, Disability Rights California, Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, and Free Britney L.A. had slammed as ‘overused’ and ‘misused’ probate conservatorships in California. In line with the latter, people deemed to be unable to make certain life decisions for themselves can be placed into legal conservatorships in which a court-appointed conservator is given control over their finances and other critical aspects of their life, sometimes without their consent.Instead, “supported decision-making” agreements - a less restrictive alternative – have already been adopted in Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington, according to advocates.Mississippi native Britney Spears was a 26-year-old mother of two sons during the height of her career in 2008 when her father sought the conservatorship.Britney had suffered a series of mental breakdowns, which saw the artist attack a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shave her head, and become involved in a standoff with police. Britney Spears’s father controlled everything – from finances and career decisions to personal life choices. In 2020, the ‘Baby One More Time’ vocalist asked the court to have her father removed from the conservatorship. The star claimed that she was drugged, forced to perform against her will, and obligated to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.Jamie Spears had denied the accusations against him, yet the court sided with the singer and terminated the conservatorship.

