Berlin Protestors Demand End to Ukraine Weapons Supply

Sputnik comes live as activists gather on the streets of Berlin demanding an end to both the conflict in Ukraine and shipments of NATO weapons to the country.Residents of Berlin and other Germany cities are rallying against supplying weapons to Ukraine and calling instead to spend taxpayers' money on peaceful policies, social justice and the environment. Protesters are lobbying for negotiations to end the Ukrainian conflict.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, NATO countries have been providing Kiev with weapons.Moscow decries the flow of weapons to Ukraine from western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and will prolong the crisis. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

