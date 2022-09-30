https://sputniknews.com/20220930/who-is-behind-the-sabotage-attack-on-the-nord-stream-pipelines-1101358230.html

Who is Behind the Sabotage Attack on the Nord Stream Pipelines?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the breaking topics of the day including everything we know about the Nord Stream... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

Who is behind the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream pipelines? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the breaking topics of the day including everything we know about the Nord Stream pipeline attacks and what happens next.

Mark Sleboda - Political and military analystMelik Abdul - political analyst, writer, and Republican strategistIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed the current breaking headlines and took time to check in with callers to get their thoughts and opinions of the news.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the breaking news regarding the Nord Stream pipelines.In the third hour, Fault Lines, Melik Abdul joined our hosts in the studio to discuss the United State's preparations for hurricanes and natural disasters and how that can be determined by things like class, race, and location.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

