International
BREAKING: US Will Support Kiev's Efforts to 'Regain Territories', Strengthen Ukraine's Hand Militarily, Biden Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-inflation-very-high-additional-shocks-cant-be-ruled-out-fed-vice-chair-brainard-warns-1101381194.html
US Inflation 'Very High,' Additional Shocks Can’t Be Ruled Out, Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns
US Inflation 'Very High,' Additional Shocks Can’t Be Ruled Out, Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US inflation remains "very high" and could continue to shock as the Federal Reserve works on subduing the worst price pressures in four... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T14:13+0000
2022-09-30T14:13+0000
americas
us
us economy
inflation
us federal reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_567714ac57b74db48660415d8f7574c6.jpg
"Inflation is very high in the United States and abroad, and the risk of additional inflationary shocks cannot be ruled out," Brainard said at an event hosted by the New York branch of the Fed. "It will take time for the full effect of tighter financial conditions to work through different sectors and to bring inflation down. Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target."Brainard’s comments came on the heels of a report from the Commerce Department on Friday that barely showed a retreat in inflation levels last month.The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12 months to July.Economists polled by US media had expected the so-called PCE Index to expand by just 6% during the year to August.On a monthly basis, the PCE Index actually grew more in August than in July, rising 0.4% from a previous 0.1%. Economists had expected a monthly growth of just 0.2% in August.The readings showed that the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation had barely eased despite sharp drops in gasoline prices over the past three months. The Fed has warned that it will not let up on rate hikes it had embarked on since March to fight inflation."Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," Brainard said on Friday, reinforcing the Fed policy on this.A broader gauge of US inflation, called the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, has stubbornly held near four-decade highs of above 8% per annum for about a year now — more than four times the Fed’s 2% target.To fight inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates by 300 points this year, from an original base of just 25 points in February. The central bank’s chairman Jerome Powell said last week that US rate hikes will have some way to go before the Fed considers a pause or reduction, with the likelihood of another 125 basis points being added before the end of the year.
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/us-jobless-claims-hit-5-month-low-complicating-inflation-fight-1101351467.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220921/us-federal-reserve-ups-interest-rates-by-75-base-points-in-fifth-straight-anti-inflation-hike-1101062159.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3de1d11c485108982c810cb0ccea005a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us economy, inflation, us federal reserve
us, us economy, inflation, us federal reserve

US Inflation 'Very High,' Additional Shocks Can’t Be Ruled Out, Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns

14:13 GMT 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / John MinchilloA U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high.
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US inflation remains "very high" and could continue to shock as the Federal Reserve works on subduing the worst price pressures in four decades for Americans, the central bank’s vice chair Lael Brainard said Friday.
"Inflation is very high in the United States and abroad, and the risk of additional inflationary shocks cannot be ruled out," Brainard said at an event hosted by the New York branch of the Fed. "It will take time for the full effect of tighter financial conditions to work through different sectors and to bring inflation down. Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target."
Brainard’s comments came on the heels of a report from the Commerce Department on Friday that barely showed a retreat in inflation levels last month.
A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
Nord Stream Sabotage
US Jobless Claims Hit 5-Month Low Complicating Inflation Fight
Yesterday, 15:37 GMT
The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12 months to July.
Economists polled by US media had expected the so-called PCE Index to expand by just 6% during the year to August.
On a monthly basis, the PCE Index actually grew more in August than in July, rising 0.4% from a previous 0.1%. Economists had expected a monthly growth of just 0.2% in August.
The readings showed that the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation had barely eased despite sharp drops in gasoline prices over the past three months. The Fed has warned that it will not let up on rate hikes it had embarked on since March to fight inflation.
"Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," Brainard said on Friday, reinforcing the Fed policy on this.
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
Americas
US Federal Reserve Ups Interest Rates by 75 Base Points in Fifth Straight Anti-Inflation Hike
21 September, 19:22 GMT
A broader gauge of US inflation, called the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, has stubbornly held near four-decade highs of above 8% per annum for about a year now — more than four times the Fed’s 2% target.
To fight inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates by 300 points this year, from an original base of just 25 points in February. The central bank’s chairman Jerome Powell said last week that US rate hikes will have some way to go before the Fed considers a pause or reduction, with the likelihood of another 125 basis points being added before the end of the year.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала