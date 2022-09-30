https://sputniknews.com/20220930/top-armenian-azerbaijani-diplomats-to-meet-in-geneva-sunday-armenian-foreign-ministry-1101364702.html
Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats to Meet in Geneva Sunday: Armenian Foreign Ministry
Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats to Meet in Geneva Sunday: Armenian Foreign Ministry
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, will meet in Geneva on October 2, Armenian... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T07:52+0000
2022-09-30T07:52+0000
2022-09-30T07:52+0000
world
azerbaijan
armenia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100709042_0:204:3042:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_6671c1e538541c93bc9f2121c29eefd9.jpg
"The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Geneva on October 2," Hunanyan said.According to Hunanyan, the Armenian side will take part in the meeting, "despite the provocations from Azerbaijan."He noted that Armenia is focused on achieving lasting peace in South Caucasus and expects the same from Azerbaijan.Hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early hours of September 13, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it started an offensive in response to an Armenian "provocation." Armenia said Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenian civilian towns with no military infrastructure, including the resort town of Jermuk.Both countries agreed to a ceasefire later on September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect late on September 14.On September 19, a trilateral meeting was held in New York between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mirzoyan, and Bayramov.
azerbaijan
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100709042_199:0:2899:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_7bae20df2e1f4e42d0a26a6c5c2394f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
azerbaijan, armenia
Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats to Meet in Geneva Sunday: Armenian Foreign Ministry
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, will meet in Geneva on October 2, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan told Sputnik on Friday.
"The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Geneva on October 2," Hunanyan said.
According to Hunanyan, the Armenian side will take part in the meeting, "despite the provocations from Azerbaijan."
"Thus, the statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that Armenia is trying to disrupt the negotiations are groundless," Hunanyan added.
He noted that Armenia is focused on achieving lasting peace in South Caucasus and expects the same from Azerbaijan.
Hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early hours of September 13, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it started an offensive in response to an Armenian "provocation." Armenia said Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenian civilian towns with no military infrastructure, including the resort town of Jermuk.
Both countries agreed to a ceasefire
later on September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect late on September 14.
On September 19, a trilateral meeting was held in New York between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mirzoyan, and Bayramov.