Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats to Meet in Geneva Sunday: Armenian Foreign Ministry

Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats to Meet in Geneva Sunday: Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, will meet in Geneva on October 2

"The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Geneva on October 2," Hunanyan said.According to Hunanyan, the Armenian side will take part in the meeting, "despite the provocations from Azerbaijan."He noted that Armenia is focused on achieving lasting peace in South Caucasus and expects the same from Azerbaijan.Hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early hours of September 13, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it started an offensive in response to an Armenian "provocation." Armenia said Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenian civilian towns with no military infrastructure, including the resort town of Jermuk.Both countries agreed to a ceasefire later on September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect late on September 14.On September 19, a trilateral meeting was held in New York between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mirzoyan, and Bayramov.

