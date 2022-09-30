https://sputniknews.com/20220930/the-biden-administration-seems-to-be-okay-with-terrorism-1101357929.html
The Biden Administration Seems to Be Okay With Terrorism
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel allowing drone strikes for assassinations, and Hurricane Ian...
The Biden Administration Seems to be okay with Terrorism
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel allowing drone strikes for assassinations, and Hurricane Ian hitting the Florida coast.
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | The Magnitsky Act, Payback Against Putin, and Terrorism in the OceanJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Democrats Actively Protect Ray Epps, Small Cities, and Casinos Ruin CitiesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the bombing of Nord Stream pipelines, the Western war against Russia, and Polish aggression. Alex spoke about his investigation into Bill Browder and how Bill Browder connects to the globalist war on Russia. Alex discussed his allegations against Poland and why Poland would attack the Nord Stream pipelines.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the political problems of bigger cities, the misconceptions of capitalism, and Congressman Thomas Massie. Jason contrasted the big cities from smaller cities and how career politicians speed up problems in bigger cities. Jason discussed the Democrats refusal to investigate Ray Epps and the narrative made against Trump supporters.
The Biden Administration Seems to Be Okay With Terrorism
07:00 GMT 30.09.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 30.09.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel allowing drone strikes for assassinations, and Hurricane Ian hitting the Florida coast.
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | The Magnitsky Act, Payback Against Putin, and Terrorism in the Ocean
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Democrats Actively Protect Ray Epps, Small Cities, and Casinos Ruin Cities
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the bombing of Nord Stream pipelines, the Western war against Russia, and Polish aggression. Alex spoke about his investigation into Bill Browder and how Bill Browder connects to the globalist war on Russia. Alex discussed his allegations against Poland and why Poland would attack the Nord Stream pipelines.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the political problems of bigger cities, the misconceptions of capitalism, and Congressman Thomas Massie. Jason contrasted the big cities from smaller cities and how career politicians speed up problems in bigger cities. Jason discussed the Democrats refusal to investigate Ray Epps and the narrative made against Trump supporters.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik