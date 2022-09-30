International
South Carolina Braces for Second Landfall by Weakened by Still-Dangerous Hurricane Ian
South Carolina Braces for Second Landfall by Weakened by Still-Dangerous Hurricane Ian
After devastating central and southern Florida, Hurricane Ian has regained some of its strength and turned northward, preparing to make a second landfall on...
At noon on Friday, the eye of Hurricane Ian was about 60 miles southeast of the port of Charleston, creeping northward at 14 miles per hour. However, its powerful rain bands had been lashing the coastal states of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina for nearly a day, dumping inches of rain and bringing powerful winds and a dangerous storm surge.The storm lost little strength as it crossed Cuba, and grew even stronger as it approached the western coast of Florida. Ian came ashore on Wednesday with 155 mph winds and an unprecedented storm surge of 18 feet. Power was knocked out for millions of people and hundreds are feared dead. Six deaths have already been confirmed as of Friday afternoon.As it slowly crept across the state, Ian weakened into a tropical storm, but regained strength once it reemerged over the Atlantic, and is preparing to make a second landfall on Friday as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph. As it has weakened, its strong winds have spread further out from the eye.According to the National Weather Service, Ian is bringing a storm surge of between 4 and 7 feet, driving seawater onto land with its powerful winds. The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have all declared states of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival, with heavy rains and winds expected across the region, but especially in the Appalachian mountains that are inland.
17:19 GMT 30.09.2022
© CIRA/NOAAThis GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captures Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico.
