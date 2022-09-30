https://sputniknews.com/20220930/south-africas-ramaphosa-denies-money-laundering-allegations-over-limpopo-game-farm-theft-1101371367.html

South Africa’s Ramaphosa Denies Money-Laundering Allegations Over Limpopo Game Farm Theft

South Africa’s Ramaphosa Denies Money-Laundering Allegations Over Limpopo Game Farm Theft

Arthur Fraser, who formerly ran South Africa's State Security Agency (SSA), filed a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 1, 2022...

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vehemently denied allegations of money laundering in connection with the theft of $4 million from his luxury farm in the northern Limpopo province in February 2020, AP reported.Ramaphosa told Parliament in Cape Town on September 28 that he had reported the crime on his Phala Phala estate to a police general at the time.He added:“There was a theft at the farm and I reported it to a general of the South African Police Service [SAPS] who later informed me that he’s also reported it to another general of the SAPS."The President vowed he would cooperate "to the fullest of his ability” with the investigation. No criminal charges have been brought against Ramaphosa. However, he faces a probe by a police unit for high-profile crimes and a Parliament-appointed panel of independent legal experts over the theft of a large amount of money in US dollars from his ranch in 2020.The panel is to decide whether Ramaphosa should answer for an alleged breach of his oath of office.The allegations targeting Cyril Ramaphosa first surfaced in June, when a criminal complaint was laid by former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser.Fraser, believed by some to be a Jacob Zuma ally, who served during the tenure of Ramaphosa’ predecessor, claimed to have videos, bank accounts statements etc, about the theft at the Phala Phala farm.According to Fraser, robbers broke into Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game reserve in the northeast of the country and found and stole $4 million in cash hidden in furniture. The man alleged that Ramaphosa concealed the theft from police and the tax authorities. Instead, he purportedly organized the kidnapping and questioning of the robbers, and then bribed them to keep silent.In response, Ramaphosa's office confirmed that there was a robbery at his farm in Limpopo "in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen". The president was out of the country at the time and reported the incident to the police's presidential protection unit, the statement from his office said.Cyril Ramaphosa became president in February 2018 after Jacob Zuma resigned in the face of numerous corruption allegations, which he denied. However, the African national Congress (ANC) has remained split between supporters of the two men. The damning allegations surfaced ahead of the ANC policy conference later this year to decide who will be its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.Accordingly, allies of the current South African president have suggested ulterior motives behind the complaint, tailored to besmirch the status of the 69-year-old Ramaphosa. His predecessors, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, lost the confidence of the ANC and, as a result, resigned the presidency. Thabo Mbeki agreed to step down as South Africa's president in September 2008 after the country's ruling party formally requested his resignation over allegations he misused his power. Jacob Zuma resigned after intense pressure from his own party in 2018 amid numerous allegations of corruption.This comes as Jacob Zuma does not rule out a political comeback after serving time in jail, eNCA broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a statement released on the Twitter page of Zuma's daughter.Zuma began serving his prison sentence in the summer of 2021 after being sentenced to 15 months in jail for defying a Constitutional Court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating corruption during his nine years in office. However, in early September 2021, the South African government's department of correctional services reported that Zuma’s parole had been brought forward by a medical report without providing any details about the nature of his illness.

