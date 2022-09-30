https://sputniknews.com/20220930/researchers-discover-6-variants-of-lumpy-skin-disease-that-killed-nearly-100000-cattle-in-india-1101362561.html

Researchers Discover 6 Variants of Lumpy Skin Disease That Killed Nearly 100,000 Cattle in India

Amid the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease creating havoc in India, researchers have discovered six variants of the virus causing death to nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes and over 2 million more infected in 15 states.The disease spreads through blood-sucking mosquitoes and ticks bite that leaves the cows and buffaloes with high fever and developing lumps on their skin.As per the official figures, the number of cows and buffaloes dying has doubled in three weeks while spreading across 15 states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and the Jammu & Kashmir union territory. Rajasthan state has witnessed the worst impact of the LSD epidemic with over 60,000 cattle reportedly found dead, and nearly 1.4 million sickened.As per the reports, several carcasses of cows and buffaloes rot in the open and the cries of pain of the sick animals resound in villages. Deadly Variant of LSD In 2019, the LSD epidemic struck India for the first time. But, due to mild severity, the animal husbandry unit of several states brought it under control.In 2022, the LSD started showing COVID-like symptoms among cattle as in past two years the virus has evolved with time.While the animal husbandry authorities of every state are continuously monitoring and tracking the diseases, researchers also suspect that there is more to the virus being communicable."It has been said that the virus is communicable and spread due to vector. However, there can be some other carriers of the virus as well, as there have been cases reported from the Himalayan region of Uttarkashi, which had no scope of the virus reaching that region. It's more than just a communicable factor," Dr. Sharma opined. Vaccination and Treatment The Uttarakhand authorities have been following a holistic approach that includes mass vaccination, and spreading awareness to the locals about how to prevent their cattle, and what to do to the ones who have been infected with LSD."Out of 27,000 cases, 13,000 have recovered which is more than 50% of the ratio. the death rate of the cows and buffaloes have come down to 1.8 %," Dr. Sharma added.The vets have been playing a big role in trying to treat the symptoms and build immunity in cattle. "For fever, paracetamol is given to them. To prevent the lumps from burst, we are giving antibiotics. Good immunity is helping the cattle to recover in five days, thus we are giving them immunity booster (traditional Indian) Ayurvedic supplements and mineral supplements," Dr. Sahrma stated. He shared that though the local scientists have developed a vaccine to control LSD in cattle, it is yet to come to the market. "For next year, we are planning to incorporate the new vaccine in the annual cattle vaccination programme," he said.Impact on the Milk Production BusinessIndia is considered to be the world's largest milk producer and dairy farming is among the largest agricultural commodities in India, employing 80 million people and contributing to 5 per cent of its economy, as per official data. However, due to the rise in LSD virus in India, the industry has seen a worse hit as the cattle farmers are facing huge income loss not just by the loss of their cows and buffaloes, but several infected cattle are having a decrease in milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.“There are several people who recently ventured into the dairy business or switched their career completely and for them, the LSD epidemic has been a big setback," Dr. Sharma said.Farmers association in Himachal Pradesh state and others have also urged the state government for financial aid.

