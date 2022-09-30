https://sputniknews.com/20220930/putin-speaks-at-ceremony-on-accession-of-new-territories-into-russian-federation-1101361944.html
Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russian Federation
Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russian Federation
On September 23-27, the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, held referendums on joining Russia... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T11:57+0000
2022-09-30T11:57+0000
2022-09-30T11:57+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
vladimir putin
referendum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101372717_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b899c6998a596ae7825b24c3aab7fd1f.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a treaty ceremony following the LPR, DPR, Kherson, and Zaporozhye referenda on joining Russia.Earlier in the day, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27. The results of the referendums showed major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101372717_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_867a6f61c89a984ea0c76641861908f3.jpg
Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russian Federation
Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russian Federation
2022-09-30T11:57+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, referendum, видео
russia, vladimir putin, referendum, видео
Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russian Federation
On September 23-27, the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, held referendums on joining Russia, with the majority voting in favor.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a treaty ceremony following the LPR, DPR, Kherson, and Zaporozhye referenda on joining Russia.
Earlier in the day, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27. The results of the referendums showed major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!