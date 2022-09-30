International
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
On September 23-27, the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, held referendums on joining Russia... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a treaty ceremony following the LPR, DPR, Kherson, and Zaporozhye referenda on joining Russia.Earlier in the day, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27. The results of the referendums showed major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russian Federation

On September 23-27, the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, held referendums on joining Russia, with the majority voting in favor.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a treaty ceremony following the LPR, DPR, Kherson, and Zaporozhye referenda on joining Russia.
Earlier in the day, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27. The results of the referendums showed major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.
