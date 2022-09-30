Physician Calls for Biden to Receive ‘Cognitive Assessment’ at Next Annual Medical Exam
© Photo : Knowyourmeme.comSad Joe Biden photo from 2014. Source of endless internet memes.
Following repeated misstatements by US President Joe Biden concerning Washington’s relationship with the Chinese island of Taiwan, administration officials have rushed to make clear that the US’ “strategic ambiguity” policy has not changed, despite his claims otherwise.
The myriad of gaffes, misstatements, and bizarre behavior by Biden merits a deeper examination of his mental state at his next annual examination in November, Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and assistant professor at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College, wrote in a recent op-ed for the UK’s Daily Mail.
Saphier is also a well-known commentator on conservative news outlets such as Fox News and has written several books railing against what she says are the shortcomings of the US government in the healthcare sphere.
“It is not inappropriate to ask if the president's short-term memory is sub-par,” she wrote on Thursday. “As a physician and a concerned citizen, I believe it is past time that we received some real answers.”
Saphier recalled several examples of “gaffes” by the 79-year-old chief of state, including an incident on Wednesday in which Biden asked about Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who was killed in a car accident roughly two months ago.
“Jackie, are you here?” he said during comments at a White House event. “Where's Jackie? She must not be here.”
"Jackie, where's Jackie?," Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022
Biden notably recognized her death at the time and even called Walorski’s family to express his personal condolences, her brother told the New York Post.
However, some of his other mistakes have carried far more political weight, including during the tense diplomatic situation immediately before Russia was forced to launch its special operation in Ukraine, and repeated misstatements about US policy regarding whether it would defend Taiwan from a "Chinese attack."
She also noted that Biden’s personal presidential physician noted in his last exam in November 2021 that Biden’s “ambulatory gait is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago.”
“At his next annual medical examination at Walter Reed Medical Center, presumably to take place in November, President Biden should undergo a cognitive assessment, as did President Donald Trump. And those test results should be released to the American public,” Saphier asserted.
#DemocratsAreTheProblem Lost, dazed and confused Biden reaches out for a SECOND handshake from Schumer after Schumer had shaken his hand ONCE already. pic.twitter.com/dsFzDpm4rl— Hank (@hankgolfer) September 28, 2022
“While I am a physician, I haven't formally examined President Biden. I cannot diagnose the president or any other person from afar. But common sense demands that we not ignore the troubling signs in front of our faces.”
If Biden were found unable to fulfill his duties as president, the office would fall to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who may be known for her “word-salads” but is just 57 years old. Biden could step aside voluntarily, but if he doesn’t, he can still be removed from office by the consensus of many of the nation’s top political leaders, via a process delineated by the 25th amendment to the US Constitution.