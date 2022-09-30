https://sputniknews.com/20220930/physician-calls-for-biden-to-receive-cognitive-assessment-at-next-annual-medical-exam-1101393464.html

Physician Calls for Biden to Receive ‘Cognitive Assessment’ at Next Annual Medical Exam

Physician Calls for Biden to Receive ‘Cognitive Assessment’ at Next Annual Medical Exam

Following repeated misstatements by US President Joe Biden concerning Washington’s relationship with the Chinese island of Taiwan, administration officials... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T18:42+0000

2022-09-30T18:42+0000

2022-09-30T18:42+0000

americas

joe biden

cognitive function

medical exam

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096227607_0:28:595:362_1920x0_80_0_0_ee018d7e7646b0aa655a6d19f9b2235f.jpg

The myriad of gaffes, misstatements, and bizarre behavior by Biden merits a deeper examination of his mental state at his next annual examination in November, Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and assistant professor at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College, wrote in a recent op-ed for the UK’s Daily Mail.Saphier is also a well-known commentator on conservative news outlets such as Fox News and has written several books railing against what she says are the shortcomings of the US government in the healthcare sphere.Saphier recalled several examples of “gaffes” by the 79-year-old chief of state, including an incident on Wednesday in which Biden asked about Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who was killed in a car accident roughly two months ago.Biden notably recognized her death at the time and even called Walorski’s family to express his personal condolences, her brother told the New York Post.She also noted that Biden’s personal presidential physician noted in his last exam in November 2021 that Biden’s “ambulatory gait is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago.”“While I am a physician, I haven't formally examined President Biden. I cannot diagnose the president or any other person from afar. But common sense demands that we not ignore the troubling signs in front of our faces.”If Biden were found unable to fulfill his duties as president, the office would fall to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who may be known for her “word-salads” but is just 57 years old. Biden could step aside voluntarily, but if he doesn’t, he can still be removed from office by the consensus of many of the nation’s top political leaders, via a process delineated by the 25th amendment to the US Constitution.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

joe biden, cognitive function, medical exam, us