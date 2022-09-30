https://sputniknews.com/20220930/people-have-made-their-choice-putin-announces-support-for-recognition-of-4-new-regions-of-russia-1101369245.html

'People Have Made Their Choice': Putin Announces Support for Recognition of 4 New Regions of Russia

Between September 23 and 27, the Donbass republics and areas of Kherson and Zaporozhye freed during the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine held...

Vladimir Putin has expressed support for the incorporation of the Donbass and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia."Dear residents of Russia, residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the people of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions...you know that referendums have taken place. The results have been calculated. The results are known. People have made their choice, an unequivocal choice," Putin said, speaking at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday.Putin expressed confidence that lawmakers gathered in the hall would speedily support formal laws on the new territories' formal accession into Russia.This right is also based on the historical unity of generations of residents of the four regions with Russia, from the period of Ancient Rus to Catherine the Great, to the Second World War, Putin said."We will always remember the heroes of the Russian Spring," the president added, referring to the 2014 pro-Russian unrest in eastern and southern Ukraine in the months following the coup in Kiev in February 2014. "[We will always remember] those who died for the right in their native tongue, to preserve their culture, traditions, their faith. For their right to live.""This includes the fighters of the Donbass, the martyrs of the 'Odessa Khatyn', the victims of the inhuman terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime. This includes volunteers and militiamen, civilians, women and children, the elderly. Russians, Ukrainians, people from various nationalities," as well as the soldiers engaged in the special military operation, Putin said, asking for a minute of silence to honor the memories of the fallen.Crisis Whose Roots Go Back DecadesThe contemporary security crisis in Ukraine goes back decades, Putin said. "In 1991, at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha, without asking the will of ordinary citizens, representatives of the then-party elites decided on the collapse of the USSR, and people found themselves cut off from their homeland at a stroke. This tore apart, dismembered our community of nations, became a national catastrophe. Just as the borders of the union republics were formed behind the scenes after the Revolution [of 1917], the final leaders of the Soviet Union, contrary to the direct expression of the will of the majority of the people in the 1991 referendum, destroyed our great country and simply placed the people before this fact," Putin said."The Soviet Union is no more. The past cannot be returned, and Russia does not need this today. We are not pursuing this. But there is nothing stronger than the determination of millions of people who by their culture, faith, traditions, language consider themselves part of Russia, whose ancestors lived for centuries as part of one state. There is nothing stronger than the determination of these people to return to their true historical fatherland," Putin said.The president recalled that the people of the Donbass have faced eight years of "genocide, shelling and blockade," while in Kherson and Zaporozhye, authorities attempted to foment hatred toward Russia and to everything Russia. While referendums were being held, he said, Kiev threatened to target women schoolteachers working in election commissions, and repressions against millions of people who took part in the plebiscites.Two Dramatic WeeksThe territorial changes come in the wake of 12 days of dramatic proceedings, which began on September 19 when the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics issued formal appeals to republican authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was quickly joined by those areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions under the control of pro-Russian civil-military administrations, and a series of paper ballot-based referenda were held over a five-day period in each territory.Russia recognized the DPR and LPR on February 22, on the eve of the start of its special military operation to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.The question posed to voters in the referenda in the two states were “Do you support [your republic’s] entry into the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of a Russian Federation?” In Zaporozhye and Kherson, the question posed was “Are you in favor of [your region] exiting Ukraine, forming an independent state and joining the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation?”The results of the referenda showed overwhelming majority support for joining Russia, including 99.23 percent support in the DPR, 98.42 percent in the LPR, 87.05 percent in Kherson and 93.11 percent in Zaporozhye. Turnout was 97.5 percent in the DPR, 92.6 percent in the LPR, 76.9 percent in Kherson and 85.4 percent in Zaporozhye, respectively.The territorial changes come in the aftermath of an eight year-long political and security crisis which began in February of 2014, when Ukraine’s democratically-elected government was overthrown in a US-sponsored coup d’état and replaced by a pro-Western client state which proceeded to try to drag the country into the European Union and NATO. The crisis prompted Crimea to break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia in March 2014, and sparked an armed conflict in the Donbass in the spring of that year.In February 2015, the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to sign the so-called Minsk peace agreements – which envisioned the then-self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics returning to Ukraine’s control in exchange for broad autonomy. Successive Ukrainian administrations waffled on the idea, while the Verkhovna Rada parliament refused to make any progress in this area, leading to nearly seven years of an uneasy ceasefire punctuated by regular shelling, sabotage, assassination and sniper attacks against the breakaway territories. In early 2022, the security crisis reached a fever pitch, with Moscow preempting a feared Ukrainian all-out invasion of the Donbass by launching its special military operation.

