International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/parts-of-jammu--kashmir-gifted-to-neighbors-in-shashi-tharoors-version-of-indias-map-1101373269.html
Parts of Jammu & Kashmir 'Gifted' to Neighbors in Shashi Tharoor's Version of India's Map
Parts of Jammu & Kashmir 'Gifted' to Neighbors in Shashi Tharoor's Version of India's Map
This is not the first time that the career official at the United Nations -- and now India's Congress party candidate Tharoor has used the wrong map of India... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T13:12+0000
2022-09-30T13:29+0000
india
congress
election
twitter
map
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:123:1921:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_66fe860053a6e67dda3c4f84006157fa.jpg
Indian Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor has triggered controversy after sharing his manifesto for the upcoming party presidential election, which shows a map of India with parts of the union territories of Jammu &amp; Kashmir and Ladakh missing from it.The non-standard map has triggered lots of angry comments on social, which eventually led to Tharoor's office immediately editing the map and finally showing all of Kashmir as part of India, in accordance with the borders officially recognized by the Indian government."Jammu &amp; Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT parts gifted to Pakistan and China in the Manifesto map of India issued by Congress Presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor. Bharat Jodo or Bharat Todo (United India or Divided)?" Kashmiri Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted.The deviation from the official political map is especially significant, given that India and Pakistan have fought several wars over the region since gaining independence in 1947. As of today, India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China hold its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.This year's congressional presidential election is the first in over 20 years where members of the Gandhi family are not running. In fact, Gandhi insisted that this time the head of the party should be a non-Gandhian.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/indias-congress-facing-exodus-in-jammu--kashmir-after-more-than-50-politicians-resign-1100153340.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alan Dzhigkaev
Alan Dzhigkaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:0:1921:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_e7727c1588793df7d15f633485bf371e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
congress, election, twitter, map
congress, election, twitter, map

Parts of Jammu & Kashmir 'Gifted' to Neighbors in Shashi Tharoor's Version of India's Map

13:12 GMT 30.09.2022 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 30.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGHCongress Party’s Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on February 8, 2022
Congress Party’s Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on February 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGH
Subscribe
International
India
Alan Dzhigkaev
All materials
This is not the first time that the career official at the United Nations -- and now India's Congress party candidate Tharoor has used the wrong map of India -- back in 2019, he also promoted the distorted map of India.
Indian Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor has triggered controversy after sharing his manifesto for the upcoming party presidential election, which shows a map of India with parts of the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh missing from it.
The non-standard map has triggered lots of angry comments on social, which eventually led to Tharoor's office immediately editing the map and finally showing all of Kashmir as part of India, in accordance with the borders officially recognized by the Indian government.
Some even began to wonder if this was just a blunder or the "genuine national security policy" of Congress.
"Jammu & Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT parts gifted to Pakistan and China in the Manifesto map of India issued by Congress Presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor. Bharat Jodo or Bharat Todo (United India or Divided)?" Kashmiri Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted.
The deviation from the official political map is especially significant, given that India and Pakistan have fought several wars over the region since gaining independence in 1947. As of today, India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China hold its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.
Indian politician of the Indian National Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad gestures as he leaves the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after an all party meeting called by Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on February 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
India
India’s Congress Facing Exodus in Jammu & Kashmir After More Than 50 Politicians Resign
30 August, 10:36 GMT
This year's congressional presidential election is the first in over 20 years where members of the Gandhi family are not running. In fact, Gandhi insisted that this time the head of the party should be a non-Gandhian.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала