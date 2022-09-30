https://sputniknews.com/20220930/over-90-people-arrested-as-demonstration-near-iranian-embassy-in-oslo-turns-violent-1101360552.html
2022-09-30T05:23+0000
2022-09-30T05:23+0000
2022-09-30T05:23+0000
Earlier in September, protests erupted across Iran after the death of a young woman who had been taken into custody by Tehran's "morality police" for wearing an "improper" head covering. Iran said she died of a heart attack. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to her family. However, this case caused condemnation from the US and its allies, including sanctions imposed by the US Treasury, whereas Western media have compared the backlash with George Floyd protests in the US and the Black Lives Matter riots across much of the West.
On Wednesday, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking the wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic Republic.
A total of 95 people were arrested by Norwegian police during a demonstration at the Iranian embassy in Oslo on Thursday, some of them for vandalism and violence against the police, including stone throwing.
Police operations manager Gjermund Stokkli confirmed that the law enforcement had to employ “considerable resources” and use tear gas to gain control of the situation.
“No injuries to police personnel have been reported. But there has been damage to the facade and fences belonging to the embassy,” Stokkli told the online newspaper Nettavisen. “These people have broken a number of orders and have taken part in throwing stones and been aggressive towards the embassy,” he added.
According to Stokkli, around 100 protesters had gathered around the Iranian embassy, some of them carrying Kurdish flags. According to the police, the demonstration was not announced in advance.
Speaker of Parliament Masud Gharahkhani, himself of Iranian origin, hailed what he referred to as "the Iranian youth's fight for freedom", but called violence in connection with the demonstration unacceptable.
“Everyone who stands up for democracy and freedom of expression in Norway must respect our democratic rules of the game. If it is true that someone resorts to violence, it is unacceptable. Use your voice and show solidarity. Don't destroy the fight for freedom with unacceptable behavior,” Gharahkhani wrote on Facebook.
Earlier in September, protests erupted across Iran after the death of a young woman who had been taken into custody by Tehran's “morality police” for wearing an “improper” head covering. Iran said she died of a heart attack. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to her family. However, this case caused condemnation from the US and its allies, including sanctions imposed by the US Treasury, whereas Western media have compared the backlash with George Floyd protests in the US and the Black Lives Matter riots across much of the West.
On Wednesday, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking the wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic Republic.