Nord Stream Destruction Threatens to Deepen Europe’s Cold Winter

Nord Stream Destruction Threatens to Deepen Europe’s Cold Winter

Russia Moves To Incorporate Territory After Referendums, Month of Activism Against AFRICOM, Marvel Advances Israeli Propaganda Machine

Nord Stream Destruction Threatens To Deepen Europe’s Cold Winter Russia Moves To Incorporate Territory After Referendums, Month of Activism Against AFRICOM, Marvel Advances Israeli Propaganda Machine

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News journalist and correspondent Wyatt Reed to discuss the upcoming incorporation of the Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions into Russia following the referendums in those territories, how this incorporation is likely to lead to an escalation in the conflict in Ukraine, and the suspicious destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and why accusations of sabotage committed by Russia do not add up.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the US Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the anniversary of the founding of the US Africa Command and a month of action organizing against AFRICOM, why the US founded AFRICOM under the guise of counterterrorism and how terror activities have increased since then, and why it’s important to highlight the links between violence imposed on Africans by the US military and the violence against Black people in the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, author, syndicated columnist, editor of the Palestine Chronicle & Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs to discuss how Marvel’s introduction of the Israeli Mossad agent character “Sabra” is a continuation of the propaganda campaign against Palestinian liberation in Hollywood, how this propaganda campaign changed after the September 11th attacks and the onset of the war on terror, and how the creation of positive affiliations with the Israeli military serve to justify the crimes committed in the occupation of Palestine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University and author of America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo, co-host of the Anti-Empire Project to discuss the newest aid package being sent to Ukraine and the misinformation being peddled about Ukraine by the western media, the recent reopening of the border between Venezuela and Colombia and the history of relations between the two countries, and how the US is preparing for its second front in its cold war drive as the Biden administration hosts a summit of pacific island nation leaders.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

