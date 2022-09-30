https://sputniknews.com/20220930/nearly-200000-uk-nationals-sign-petition-calling-for-early-general-election-amid-crisis-1101385460.html

Nearly 200,000 UK Nationals Sign Petition Calling for Early General Election Amid Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 191,000 UK nationals have signed a petition calling for an immediate general election in the country over dissatisfaction with a new... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Call an immediate general election so that the people can decide who should lead us through the unprecedented crises threatening the UK. The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented … the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence. This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes. Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil," the statement by the petition organizer, Darrin Charlesworth, read.The UK government has responded, saying that the country is "a Parliamentary democracy and the Conservative Party remains the majority party. The Prime Minister has pledged to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations."The signing process will run through January 28, 2023. Parliament will consider the petition for a debate as it has already been signed by more than 100,000 people.Meanwhile, UK lawmakers are taking steps to trigger a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss over the new support plan for the country's economy, the broadcaster Sky News reported on Monday, citing a British lawmaker on condition of anonymity.Last week, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a new 60-billion-pound growth plan to support the country's economy amid the rising cost of living. The plan includes canceling the planned rise in corporation tax, keeping it the lowest in the G20 at 19%. Since the announcement, the yield on Britain's five-year government bonds has risen to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which means a lower demand for British debt securities, triggering a barrage of criticism against the Truss government.The next general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025. The election is an opportunity for British nationals to choose a member of parliament who will represent their interests or concerns in the UK House of Commons (Parliament's lower house) as well as propose new laws.

