Merkel: We Need to Work on Pan-European Security Architecture With Russia

world

russia

european union (eu)

angela merkel

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that in the future it is necessary to continue working on a pan-European security architecture with the participation of Russia, according to the German news portal n-tv, which quoted her speech at the anniversary of the city of Goslar.She also said that currently Germany has "no reason to be complacent." However, the former Chancellor also noted that with sufficient strength and self-confidence, even this crisis could be surpassed.Merkel, 67, retired from politics in late 2021 after 16 years of service as Germany's head of state.On September 26, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator said that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later that day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions. The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as the authorities of Sweden and Denmark. Russia considers the incident on the Nord Stream gas pipelines to be an act of state terrorismOn February 24, Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

