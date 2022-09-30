https://sputniknews.com/20220930/love-cures-almost-all-oxytocin-may-help-mend-broken-hearts-study-finds-1101397701.html

Love Cures (Almost) All? Oxytocin May Help Mend Broken Hearts, Study Finds

Based on findings from experiments on zebrafish, which have a marked ability to repair themselves after injury, and lab-grown human tissue, scientists at Michigan State University found that the love hormone oxytocin boosts the production of stem cells, or the body’s cellular building blocks, potentially accelerating healing in humans.Dr. Aitor Aguirre, an assistant professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering and a senior author of the study, said in a media release that the hormone is “capable of activating heart repair mechanisms in injured hearts in zebrafish and human cell cultures, opening the door to potential new therapies for heart regeneration in humans.”Previous studies looking at cardiomyocytes have shown that a subset of cells in the heart’s outer layer, called Epicardium-derived Progenitor Cells (EpiPCs), can undergo reprogramming to function like stem cells, regenerating heart cells like “the stonemasons that repaired cathedrals in Europe in the Middle Ages,” explained Aguirre.The production of EpiPCs isn’t capable of regenerating heart tissues under natural conditions for humans. However, information gleaned from the cellular activity of zebrafish, which have been known to regenerate up to a quarter of their hearts after attacks from predators, may help.According to the new research with zebrafish, oxytocin causes stem cells from the heart’s outer layer to migrate into the middle layers where it develops into muscle that generates contractions in the heart. This is where cardiomyocytes (cardiac muscle cells) die off in great numbers after cardiac arrest.Crucially, the researchers found oxytocin has a similar effect on cultured human tissue. It turned human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (hIPSCs) into EpiPCs.The team wants to turn their attention toward oxytocin in humans after cardiac injury, with Aguirre pointing out that because oxytocin is shortlived in circulation, its effects in humans might be lessened.According to Aguirre, this may be worked around with drugs designed with longer half-lives or higher potency.

