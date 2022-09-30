LIVE UPDATES: Repair of Nord Stream Pipelines May Take a Year, Reports Say

International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
The Russian mission to the United Nations has requested a UN Security Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon. The topic of discussion will be the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the scale of destruction at the Nord Stream gas pipelines indicates that it was some kind of terrorist act.The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as Swedish and Danish authorities.The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:02 GMT 30.09.2022
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix
