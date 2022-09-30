https://sputniknews.com/20220930/live-updates-repair-of-nord-stream-pipelines-may-take-a-year-reports-say-1101360315.html
LIVE UPDATES: Repair of Nord Stream Pipelines May Take a Year, Reports Say
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator said that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Later the same day, a similar announcement was made regarding the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The Russian mission to the United Nations has requested a UN Security Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon. The topic of discussion will be the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the scale of destruction at the Nord Stream gas pipelines indicates that it was some kind of terrorist act.
The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as Swedish and Danish authorities.
The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!