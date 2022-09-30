International
India to Host Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix for First Time
India to Host Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix for First Time
The race is to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida, a city in Uttar Pradesh. The same track was used for Formula One races from 2011 to 2013.
India will host the MotoGP (Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix) race at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh from 2023, organizers announced via Twitter on Friday.The statement comes after MotoGP earlier this week announced it had entered into a five-year deal to host races at the Sokol International Circuit in Kazakhstan from 2023.The Buddh International Circuit has previously hosted major racing events. In 2011-2013, Formula 1 races were held at this track. India has since stopped hosting F1 events reportedly due to tax disputes between the FIA and the government of Uttar Pradesh.MotoGP is the highest class of off-road motorcycle racing. Grand Prix motorcycles are purpose-built race vehicles that are not available to the general public and cannot be legally used on public roads, unlike other categories that feature modified versions of road motorcycles.
India to Host Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix for First Time

10:38 GMT 30.09.2022
Alan Dzhigkaev
The race is to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida, a city in Uttar Pradesh. The same track was used for Formula One races from 2011 to 2013.
India will host the MotoGP (Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix) race at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh from 2023, organizers announced via Twitter on Friday.
The statement comes after MotoGP earlier this week announced it had entered into a five-year deal to host races at the Sokol International Circuit in Kazakhstan from 2023.
The Buddh International Circuit has previously hosted major racing events. In 2011-2013, Formula 1 races were held at this track. India has since stopped hosting F1 events reportedly due to tax disputes between the FIA and the government of Uttar Pradesh.
MotoGP is the highest class of off-road motorcycle racing. Grand Prix motorcycles are purpose-built race vehicles that are not available to the general public and cannot be legally used on public roads, unlike other categories that feature modified versions of road motorcycles.
