India to Host Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix for First Time
2022-09-30T10:38+0000
2022-09-30T10:38+0000
2022-09-30T10:38+0000
India will host the MotoGP (Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix) race at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh from 2023, organizers announced via Twitter on Friday.The statement comes after MotoGP earlier this week announced it had entered into a five-year deal to host races at the Sokol International Circuit in Kazakhstan from 2023.The Buddh International Circuit has previously hosted major racing events. In 2011-2013, Formula 1 races were held at this track. India has since stopped hosting F1 events reportedly due to tax disputes between the FIA and the government of Uttar Pradesh.MotoGP is the highest class of off-road motorcycle racing. Grand Prix motorcycles are purpose-built race vehicles that are not available to the general public and cannot be legally used on public roads, unlike other categories that feature modified versions of road motorcycles.
