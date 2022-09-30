https://sputniknews.com/20220930/india-launches-flagship-semi-high-speed-train-vande-bharat-express-1101364099.html

India Launches Flagship Semi-High-Speed Train Vande Bharat Express

India on Friday launched the second-generation Vande Bharat electric train, one of the key projects under the "Make in India" initiative.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the introduction of India's third Vande Bharat Express during his two-day visit to Gujarat.The first generation Vande Bharat trains entered service in 2019 with only two vehicles produced. According to the Indian Railways, the new carrier has improved acceleration speed, increased the efficiency of the recovery system, added a new air conditioning system, and updated the interior.The regular Vande Bharat Superfast Express is expected to start on October 1, 2022. This train will run every day of the week except on Sundays. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express departs Mumbai Central at 06:10 AM and arrives in Gandhinagar Capital at 12:30 PM.India has had plans to upgrading its railway system for a long time in order to catch-up with other fast-growing economies. The new Vande Bharat trains significantly speed up transit between the country's economic centers.

