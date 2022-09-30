https://sputniknews.com/20220930/india-launches-flagship-semi-high-speed-train-vande-bharat-express-1101364099.html
India Launches Flagship Semi-High-Speed Train Vande Bharat Express
India Launches Flagship Semi-High-Speed Train Vande Bharat Express
The first 16-car train of the second generation will connect Mumbai and Gandhinagar, the capitals of the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In total, India... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T08:11+0000
2022-09-30T08:11+0000
2022-09-30T08:11+0000
india
train
infrastructure
make in india
narendra modi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101363951_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_379fd5eef0a44eca5e1539ed814d5f2b.jpg
India on Friday launched the second-generation Vande Bharat electric train, one of the key projects under the "Make in India" initiative.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the introduction of India's third Vande Bharat Express during his two-day visit to Gujarat.The first generation Vande Bharat trains entered service in 2019 with only two vehicles produced. According to the Indian Railways, the new carrier has improved acceleration speed, increased the efficiency of the recovery system, added a new air conditioning system, and updated the interior.The regular Vande Bharat Superfast Express is expected to start on October 1, 2022. This train will run every day of the week except on Sundays. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express departs Mumbai Central at 06:10 AM and arrives in Gandhinagar Capital at 12:30 PM.India has had plans to upgrading its railway system for a long time in order to catch-up with other fast-growing economies. The new Vande Bharat trains significantly speed up transit between the country's economic centers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101363951_150:0:1050:675_1920x0_80_0_0_c69448f058040825c91f5194a09f5b63.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
train, infrastructure, make in india, narendra modi
train, infrastructure, make in india, narendra modi
India Launches Flagship Semi-High-Speed Train Vande Bharat Express
The first 16-car train of the second generation will connect Mumbai and Gandhinagar, the capitals of the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In total, India aims to produce more than 100 such carriers.
India on Friday launched the second-generation Vande Bharat electric train, one of the key projects under the "Make in India" initiative.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the introduction of India's third Vande Bharat Express during his two-day visit to Gujarat.
The first generation Vande Bharat trains entered service in 2019 with only two vehicles produced. According to the Indian Railways, the new carrier has improved acceleration speed, increased the efficiency of the recovery system, added a new air conditioning system, and updated the interior.
The regular Vande Bharat Superfast Express is expected to start on October 1, 2022. This train will run every day of the week except on Sundays. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express departs Mumbai Central at 06:10 AM and arrives in Gandhinagar Capital at 12:30 PM.
"The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology - an indigenously-developed Train Collision Avoidance System," Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway zone told ANI.
India has had plans to upgrading its railway system for a long time in order to catch-up with other fast-growing economies. The new Vande Bharat trains significantly speed up transit between the country's economic centers.