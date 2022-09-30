https://sputniknews.com/20220930/ian-swamps-florida-turkey--syria-talk-american-hunger-media-fails--1101355243.html
Ian Swamps Florida, Turkey & Syria Talk, American Hunger, Media Fails
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte speak with Zane Argeras, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, to talk about on-the-ground conditions as Hurricane Ian crosses Florida.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses the negotiations underway between Turkey and Syria, the possibility of a decision on Israel and Lebanon’s maritime border, and EU solidarity on Russian sanctions.Sputnik news correspondent Wyatt Reed brings an update on the results of referendums on joining Russia, and the kind of retaliation reporters can expect in attempting to cover these events.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at College of William and Mary, talks about the dangers of processed foods which lead to malnutrition and early death.Economist Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, discusses the current state of the US economy, what Joe Biden is proposing to help end hunger in the US, and how media fails Americans in not reporting accurately on employment, poverty and hunger. He also talks about global ripple effects of American interest rate changes, and what the heck is going on in the United Kingdom right now.John Kiriakou breaks down the CIA’s failure in Iran and the breaking news alleging two members of the US military attempted to pass military secrets to Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Ian Swamps Florida, Turkey & Syria Talk, American Hunger, Media Fails
07:20 GMT 30.09.2022 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 30.09.2022)
Recession looms as the US economy shrank in the first half of 2022 showing a contraction of 0.6% in GDP amid rising interest rate hikes this year.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte speak with Zane Argeras, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, to talk about on-the-ground conditions as Hurricane Ian crosses Florida.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses the negotiations underway between Turkey and Syria, the possibility of a decision on Israel and Lebanon’s maritime border, and EU solidarity on Russian sanctions.
Sputnik news correspondent Wyatt Reed brings an update on the results of referendums on joining Russia, and the kind of retaliation reporters can expect in attempting to cover these events.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at College of William and Mary, talks about the dangers of processed foods which lead to malnutrition and early death.
Economist Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, discusses the current state of the US economy, what Joe Biden is proposing to help end hunger in the US, and how media fails Americans in not reporting accurately on employment, poverty and hunger. He also talks about global ripple effects of American interest rate changes, and what the heck is going on in the United Kingdom right now.
John Kiriakou breaks down the CIA’s failure in Iran and the breaking news alleging two members of the US military attempted to pass military secrets to Russia.
