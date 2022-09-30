https://sputniknews.com/20220930/ian-swamps-florida-turkey--syria-talk-american-hunger-media-fails--1101355243.html

Ian Swamps Florida, Turkey & Syria Talk, American Hunger, Media Fails

Ian Swamps Florida, Turkey & Syria Talk, American Hunger, Media Fails

Recession looms as the US economy shrank in the first half of 2022 showing a contraction of 0.6% in GDP amid rising interest rate hikes this year. 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T07:20+0000

2022-09-30T07:20+0000

2022-09-30T10:21+0000

political misfits

radio

radio sputnik

cia

iran

ukraine

us economy

joe biden

referendums

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101355097_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc50d925be2078067eebc1a13ec41fe.png

Ian Swamps Florida, Turkey & Syria Talk, American Hunger, Media Fails Recession looms as the US economy shrank in the first half of 2022 showing a contraction of 0.6% in GDP amid rising interest rate hikes this year.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte speak with Zane Argeras, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, to talk about on-the-ground conditions as Hurricane Ian crosses Florida.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses the negotiations underway between Turkey and Syria, the possibility of a decision on Israel and Lebanon’s maritime border, and EU solidarity on Russian sanctions.Sputnik news correspondent Wyatt Reed brings an update on the results of referendums on joining Russia, and the kind of retaliation reporters can expect in attempting to cover these events.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at College of William and Mary, talks about the dangers of processed foods which lead to malnutrition and early death.Economist Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, discusses the current state of the US economy, what Joe Biden is proposing to help end hunger in the US, and how media fails Americans in not reporting accurately on employment, poverty and hunger. He also talks about global ripple effects of American interest rate changes, and what the heck is going on in the United Kingdom right now.John Kiriakou breaks down the CIA’s failure in Iran and the breaking news alleging two members of the US military attempted to pass military secrets to Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

iran

lebanon

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

аудио, radio, radio sputnik, cia, iran, ukraine, us economy, joe biden, referendums, israel, lebanon, turkey, syria, hurricane