How US Could Have Spent Money Wasted on New Ukraine Military Aid Package

On 28 September the Pentagon announced approximately $1.1Bln in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

The package also includes hundreds of armored and tactical vehicles, radar systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance and communications systems, according to a press release from the Department of Defense (DoD).The US has already committed $16.9Bln in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021 and approximately $19Bln since 2014, according to the Pentagon.But how else could the US have spent money which it has squandered on the new "aid package" for Ukraine's military needs? Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out.

