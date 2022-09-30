https://sputniknews.com/20220930/how-us-could-have-spent-money-wasted-on-new-ukraine-military-aid-package-1101387785.html
How US Could Have Spent Money Wasted on New Ukraine Military Aid Package
How US Could Have Spent Money Wasted on New Ukraine Military Aid Package
On 28 September the Pentagon announced approximately $1.1Bln in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T18:44+0000
2022-09-30T18:44+0000
2022-09-30T18:44+0000
world
infographic
us
ukraine
multimedia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101387640_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3328456b2f23dcbcab81afed5072150f.png
The package also includes hundreds of armored and tactical vehicles, radar systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance and communications systems, according to a press release from the Department of Defense (DoD).The US has already committed $16.9Bln in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021 and approximately $19Bln since 2014, according to the Pentagon.But how else could the US have spent money which it has squandered on the new "aid package" for Ukraine's military needs? Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out.
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101387640_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3e6b1a301a578328f902118fb47b37aa.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
infographic, us, ukraine, инфографика, multimedia
infographic, us, ukraine, инфографика, multimedia
How US Could Have Spent Money Wasted on New Ukraine Military Aid Package
On 28 September the Pentagon announced approximately $1.1Bln in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
The package also includes hundreds of armored and tactical vehicles, radar systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance and communications systems, according to a press release
from the Department of Defense (DoD).
The US has already committed $16.9Bln in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021 and approximately $19Bln since 2014, according to the Pentagon.
But how else could the US have spent money which it has squandered on the new "aid package" for Ukraine's military needs? Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out.