https://sputniknews.com/20220930/family-sues-quebec-hospital-for-mocking-dying-indigenous-woman---lawyer-1101359756.html

Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Lawyer

Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The family of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who died in 2020 at a Quebec hospital as she was mocked by the staff, restrained and... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T03:09+0000

2022-09-30T03:09+0000

2022-09-30T03:09+0000

americas

canada

quebec

indigenous peoples

lawsuit

wrongful death lawsuit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg

"More broadly, the core of the lawsuit is the fact that, as Joyce was under a medical surveillance order, she was left alone with all her four members and torso restrained, in a dorsal position and without surveillance, later leading to a cardiovascular arrest. That’s the cause of death," Patrick Martin-Menard told Sputnik.Although racism also played a part in the tragedy, and that many committed major mistakes towards Joyce, Martin-Menard said he recommended the family to sue for the circumstances of death."We could bring a very, very broad prosecution, targeting a large number of people, but at the end, the cause is very clear," Martin-Menard said.On Thursday, a day after the second anniversary of her death, Martin-Menard, the legal representative of the Echaquan’s family, filed a lawsuit requesting a financial compensation to the amount of $1.953 million, for the loss of Joyce’s life at the hand of the hospital staff.Targeted by the legal action, the Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) of Lanaudiere, and two staffers, namely a doctor and a nurse.In September 2020, Echaquan, 37, after being admitted at the CISSS of Lanaudiere, streamed on Facebook Live as the nurse and her assistant were making disrespectful comments at her. The mother of seven passed away shortly after.

americas

canada

quebec

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, quebec, indigenous peoples, lawsuit, wrongful death lawsuit