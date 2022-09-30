International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/ex-us-secretary-of-state-kissinger-says-did-not-think-it-wise-to-include-ukraine-in-nato-1101391973.html
Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Think It Wise to Include Ukraine in NATO
Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Think It Wise to Include Ukraine in NATO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Friday that he did not think it was a wise US foreign policy decision to attempt to... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T17:17+0000
2022-09-30T17:17+0000
world
nato
ukraine
henry kissinger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103424/39/1034243900_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_6ce9320efb9e28cf87bb49fa2798786e.jpg
"The basic challenge arose when the wall in Berlin collapsed… From the Russian point of view, the United States then attempted to integrate this whole region [Eastern Europe], without exception, into an American-led strategic system," Kissinger said. "I thought it was not a wise American policy to attempt to include Ukraine into NATO."Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner."De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance’s standards, they are real for Ukraine - real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we help each other and we protect each other. This is what the Alliance is. De facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure," he said in a statement.Later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US remains committed to NATO’s open-door policy.Dangerous Prospect of Nuclear ConflictKissinger warned against the prospect of accelerating tensions toward a nuclear conflict, contending that the use of nuclear weapons would forever change the world order. However, if Russia initiates a nuclear conflict, the United States and NATO should deny Moscow the outcomes it wants, he said.Kissinger also advocated for a dialogue between Russia and the collective West that still seeks to preserve the strategic interests of the United States and NATO.It is not in the interest of the world, including the collective West, to have Russia totally excluded from western systems, Kissinger added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/ex-un-expert-if-us--nato-observed-un-charter-ukraine-crisis-would-have-been-solved-long-ago-1101104698.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103424/39/1034243900_227:0:3338:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_af99f97414cf2425ec03a657863b5ba5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, ukraine, henry kissinger
nato, ukraine, henry kissinger

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Think It Wise to Include Ukraine in NATO

17:17 GMT 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / Richard DrewFormer U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is interviewed by Neil Cavuto on his "Cavuto Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Friday, June 5, 2015
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is interviewed by Neil Cavuto on his Cavuto Coast to Coast program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Friday, June 5, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Friday that he did not think it was a wise US foreign policy decision to attempt to include Ukraine in NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union.
"The basic challenge arose when the wall in Berlin collapsed… From the Russian point of view, the United States then attempted to integrate this whole region [Eastern Europe], without exception, into an American-led strategic system," Kissinger said. "I thought it was not a wise American policy to attempt to include Ukraine into NATO."
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner.
"De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance’s standards, they are real for Ukraine - real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we help each other and we protect each other. This is what the Alliance is. De facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure," he said in a statement.
Later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US remains committed to NATO’s open-door policy.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ex-UN Expert: If US & NATO Observed UN Charter, Ukraine Crisis Would Have Been Solved Long Ago
22 September, 20:06 GMT

Dangerous Prospect of Nuclear Conflict

Kissinger warned against the prospect of accelerating tensions toward a nuclear conflict, contending that the use of nuclear weapons would forever change the world order. However, if Russia initiates a nuclear conflict, the United States and NATO should deny Moscow the outcomes it wants, he said.
Kissinger also advocated for a dialogue between Russia and the collective West that still seeks to preserve the strategic interests of the United States and NATO.
It is not in the interest of the world, including the collective West, to have Russia totally excluded from western systems, Kissinger added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала