Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Think It Wise to Include Ukraine in NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Friday that he did not think it was a wise US foreign policy decision to attempt to... 30.09.2022

"The basic challenge arose when the wall in Berlin collapsed… From the Russian point of view, the United States then attempted to integrate this whole region [Eastern Europe], without exception, into an American-led strategic system," Kissinger said. "I thought it was not a wise American policy to attempt to include Ukraine into NATO."Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner."De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance’s standards, they are real for Ukraine - real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we help each other and we protect each other. This is what the Alliance is. De facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure," he said in a statement.Later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US remains committed to NATO’s open-door policy.Dangerous Prospect of Nuclear ConflictKissinger warned against the prospect of accelerating tensions toward a nuclear conflict, contending that the use of nuclear weapons would forever change the world order. However, if Russia initiates a nuclear conflict, the United States and NATO should deny Moscow the outcomes it wants, he said.Kissinger also advocated for a dialogue between Russia and the collective West that still seeks to preserve the strategic interests of the United States and NATO.It is not in the interest of the world, including the collective West, to have Russia totally excluded from western systems, Kissinger added.

ukraine

