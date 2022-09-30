International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Europe's Gas Storage Filling Rates Drop to Lowest Since April: GIE
According to the GIE, as of 04:00 GMT on September 29, UGS facilities in the European Union were filled by 88.25%, but only 0.18% were pumped per day.Such low filling rates were observed only at the beginning of the season, which fully began in April, when European countries filled gas facilities by 0.12-0.19% per day. In general, in September, the EU has been filling its reserves by 0.29% per day compared to 0.37% in August.At the same time, Latvia, which has filled its storage facility by only 52.79% and still fails to meet the EU target of 80%, has been withdrawing gas from UGS facilities for the second day in a row. Denmark has also been tapping UGS facilities for three days in a row.The target level of 80%, which is to be reached by November 1, has still been exceeded by 14 of the 18 EU countries that have UGS facilities.
Europe's Gas Storage Filling Rates Drop to Lowest Since April: GIE

10:50 GMT 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg SarbachA worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The daily filling rate of underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe fell to a minimum since April, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).
According to the GIE, as of 04:00 GMT on September 29, UGS facilities in the European Union were filled by 88.25%, but only 0.18% were pumped per day.
Such low filling rates were observed only at the beginning of the season, which fully began in April, when European countries filled gas facilities by 0.12-0.19% per day. In general, in September, the EU has been filling its reserves by 0.29% per day compared to 0.37% in August.
At the same time, Latvia, which has filled its storage facility by only 52.79% and still fails to meet the EU target of 80%, has been withdrawing gas from UGS facilities for the second day in a row. Denmark has also been tapping UGS facilities for three days in a row.
The target level of 80%, which is to be reached by November 1, has still been exceeded by 14 of the 18 EU countries that have UGS facilities.
