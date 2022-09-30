https://sputniknews.com/20220930/european-commission-spokesperson-says-13th-floor-of-headquarters-evacuated-due-to-fire-1101377056.html

European Commission Spokesperson Says 13th Floor of Headquarters Evacuated Due to Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 13th floor of the EU Commission headquarters, the Berlaymont building, was evacuated due to a fire, European Commission spokesman Eric...

"Indeed, you would have seen some emergency vehicles which reached the Berlaymont roughly as we were coming down to the press room, I understand that there was an incident on the 13th floor that required their intervention, that the floor be evacuated," Mamer told a briefing when asked whether it was a fire at the building earlier on Friday.The building is safe, Mamer noted, adding that the European Commission would provide more information about the fire later.

