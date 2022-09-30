European Commission Spokesperson Says 13th Floor of Headquarters Evacuated Due to Fire
© AFP 2022 / EMMANUEL DUNANDEuropean flags flutter in front of the European Commission building as the European Commission President-elect unveils the list of the new European Commissioners during a press conference in Brussels, on September 10, 2014
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 13th floor of the EU Commission headquarters, the Berlaymont building, was evacuated due to a fire, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.
"Indeed, you would have seen some emergency vehicles which reached the Berlaymont roughly as we were coming down to the press room, I understand that there was an incident on the 13th floor that required their intervention, that the floor be evacuated," Mamer told a briefing when asked whether it was a fire at the building earlier on Friday.
NEW: Emergency services are responding to a fire on the 13th floor of the European Commission building - where the President’s office and quarters are.— Alex Cadier (@alexcadier) September 30, 2022
Situation said to be “under control” and the building is not being evacuated at this stage. pic.twitter.com/c3VtriFSSJ
The building is safe, Mamer noted, adding that the European Commission would provide more information about the fire later.