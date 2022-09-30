International
European Commission Spokesperson Says 13th Floor of Headquarters Evacuated Due to Fire
European Commission Spokesperson Says 13th Floor of Headquarters Evacuated Due to Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 13th floor of the EU Commission headquarters, the Berlaymont building, was evacuated due to a fire, European Commission spokesman Eric... 30.09.2022
"Indeed, you would have seen some emergency vehicles which reached the Berlaymont roughly as we were coming down to the press room, I understand that there was an incident on the 13th floor that required their intervention, that the floor be evacuated," Mamer told a briefing when asked whether it was a fire at the building earlier on Friday.The building is safe, Mamer noted, adding that the European Commission would provide more information about the fire later.
European Commission Spokesperson Says 13th Floor of Headquarters Evacuated Due to Fire

13:03 GMT 30.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 13th floor of the EU Commission headquarters, the Berlaymont building, was evacuated due to a fire, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.
"Indeed, you would have seen some emergency vehicles which reached the Berlaymont roughly as we were coming down to the press room, I understand that there was an incident on the 13th floor that required their intervention, that the floor be evacuated," Mamer told a briefing when asked whether it was a fire at the building earlier on Friday.
The building is safe, Mamer noted, adding that the European Commission would provide more information about the fire later.
