https://sputniknews.com/20220930/department-for-combating-cyber-crime-created-within-russias-interior-ministry-1101390239.html

Department for Combating Cyber Crime Created Within Russia's Interior Ministry

Department for Combating Cyber Crime Created Within Russia's Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new department for combating cyber crime has been established within the Russian Interior Ministry, according to a decree signed by... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T16:55+0000

2022-09-30T16:55+0000

2022-09-30T16:55+0000

russia

russia

cyber crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105635/48/1056354851_200:0:1720:855_1920x0_80_0_0_8d0c2810e61ab3c908abb7bdc58f0508.jpg

The official name of the new body created within the ministry is the department for organization of combating the illegal use of information and communication technologies, the document said.The new department will be tasked with the investigation of cyber crimes and the analysis of Internet data for illegal content, according to Volk.The number of cyber attacks and data leaks in Russia has been increasing since February following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, with web resources of Russia's state organizations and media especially hit. Most of the attacks have been organized from Ukraine, Germany and the US, according to the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, cyber crime