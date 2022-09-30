https://sputniknews.com/20220930/burkina-faso-military-leader-deposed-constitution--transitional-charter-suspended---army-captain-1101395939.html

WATCH Burkina Faso Army Captain Declare Coup Government Overthrown, Constitution Suspended

The government of Burkina Faso has been dissolved and its constitution and transitional charter both suspended following a military coup by the Burkina Faso Armed Forces.Army Capt. Ibrahim Traore announced the seizure of power in a statement read on national television on Friday evening. He said the officers leading the coup had decided to remove Damiba from power because he had failed to deal with an armed uprising by Islamist militants in the country. Traore said the country's borders had been closed indefinitely and that all political and civil society activities had been suspended.Sounds of gunfire through the capital of Ouagadougou echoed for several hours before Traore's announcement, creating fears of a new coup. Government spokesman Lionel Bilgo told reporters there was an "internal crisis" and that talks were ongoing “to try to reach a settlement without trouble.”The European Union has expressed "concern" over the sequence of events and UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that “Burkina Faso needs peace, it needs stability, and it needs unity in order to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country."The coup was the second of 2022, after Damiba mounted the overthrow of then-President Kaboré in January, ostensibly for similar reasons.French forces were thrown out of Mali last year and protests in Niger have demanded their exit as well. A French military convoy en route to Mali from Cote D'Ivoire was attacked all along the road by protesters, including as it traversed Burkina Faso. French troops gunned their way through the demonstrators, killing at least two.

