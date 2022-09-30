https://sputniknews.com/20220930/annual-inflation-in-austria-on-course-to-hit-record-105-in-september-statistics-1101372295.html

Annual Inflation in Austria on Course to Hit Record 10.5% in September: Statistics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual inflation rate in Austria may hit 10.5%, which is the highest level since July 1952, according to the provisional data of the... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

"The inflation rate thus exceeds the values during the oil crises of the 1970s and rises to the highest level since July 1952, when it was 14.1%," Statistik Austria said.The major causes of rising inflation are skyrocketing prices for fuel and household energy, according to the agency.In August, the inflation rate reached 9.3%, hitting a maximum since February 1975.The final data on inflation in September is expected to be published by the Austrian statistical office on October 19.Since the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have adopted several packages of sanctions against Russia, in particular against its energy sector. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have accelerated Europe-wide inflation and resulted in disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

