https://sputniknews.com/20220930/almost-half-of-uk-citizens-say-starmer-would-be-better-prime-minister-than-truss-poll-shows-1101365726.html

Almost Half of UK Citizens Say Starmer Would Be Better Prime Minister Than Truss: Poll Shows

Almost Half of UK Citizens Say Starmer Would Be Better Prime Minister Than Truss: Poll Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Forty-four percent of people in the United Kingdom think opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer would be a better prime minister than... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T08:46+0000

2022-09-30T08:46+0000

2022-09-30T08:46+0000

world

uk

keir starmer

liz truss

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:219:2611:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2e44fd82b7c55962f88aa19a69c93a.jpg

Truss was supported by only 15% of respondents, while 37% of respondents found it difficult to answer, the poll said on Thursday.The previous poll, conducted from September 6-7, immediately after Truss became the prime minister, showed that 25% of respondents supported her. Thus, her rating fell by 10%, while Starmer enlisted the support of another 12% of Britons.In addition, the Labour Party increased its lead over the Conservatives in terms of support, the poll revealed, since the opposition is now supported by 54% of respondents, compared with 45% on 25 September.According to the poll, the Conservatives' rating fell by another seven points and reached 21%.The Labour Party’s lead of 33% is the highest figure since the late 1990s, the poll noted.The survey was conducted from September 28-29.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/half-of-britons-dissatisfied-with-truss-elected-as-uk-prime-minister---poll-1100412437.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, keir starmer, liz truss, poll