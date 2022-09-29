https://sputniknews.com/20220929/us-imposes-new-iran-related-sanctions-on-10-entities-one-vessel-1101354635.html

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 10 Entities, One Vessel

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 10 Entities, One Vessel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is sanctioning one vessel and 10 entities from China, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates for violating... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T18:44+0000

2022-09-29T18:44+0000

2022-09-29T18:44+0000

americas

us

iran

us treasury

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100562193_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb86830e4338f6c425ba241eb94d682d.jpg

"The following [IRAN-EO13846] entries have been added to OFAC's SDN List: CLARA SHIPPING LLC...IRAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES INVESTMENT COMPANY PUBLIC JOINT STOCK...MIDDLE EAST KIMIYA PARS CO....ML HOLDING GROUP LIMITED...SIERRA VISTA TRADING LIMITED...SOPHYCHEM HK LIMITED...TIBALAJI PETROCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED...VIRGO MARINE...WS SHIPPING CO. LTD....ZHONGGU STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.," OFAC said in a notice.The United States also sanctioned the GAS ALLURE vessel for violating Iran-related sanctions as well, OFAC said.The Treasury Department said in a press release that these sanctioned companies facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to end users in South and East Asia.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that the United States will continue to accelerate its enforcement of sanctions on Iran’s oil sales as Tehran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).These enforcement actions will continue on a regular basis with an aim to severely restrict Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports, Blinken said, warning that anyone involved in facilitating these sales and transactions should cease and desist immediately if they want to avoid US sanctions.

americas

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, us treasury, sanctions